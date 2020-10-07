Coronavirus India Live Updates: 25 districts in 8 states account for 50% Covid-19 deaths

People at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on October 6, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Health Ministry Monday said nearly 50 per cent of the deaths due to Covid-19 in India were concentrated in 25 districts in eight states. Of this, 15 districts were in Maharashtra. Addressing the press, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India had the highest number of recoveries from the disease, at over 56 lakh, and has also conducted the second-highest number of tests, at 8.10 crore. Active Covid-19 cases have been below 10 lakh for the last two weeks, while the recovery rate has improved to 84 per cent, he added.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, account for 77 per cent of the active cases in the country.

India reported 61,267 coronavirus cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 66,85,083 while the toll increased to 1,03,569. Globally, over 35.7 million people have been infected with the disease while more than one million have succumbed. More than 24 million people have recovered.