Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 25 districts in 8 states account for 50% Covid-19 deaths

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: Ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, account for 77 per cent of the active cases in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2020 9:21:33 am
People at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on October 6, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Health Ministry Monday said nearly 50 per cent of the deaths due to Covid-19 in India were concentrated in 25 districts in eight states. Of this, 15 districts were in Maharashtra. Addressing the press, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India had the highest number of recoveries from the disease, at over 56 lakh, and has also conducted the second-highest number of tests, at 8.10 crore. Active Covid-19 cases have been below 10 lakh for the last two weeks, while the recovery rate has improved to 84 per cent, he added.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, account for 77 per cent of the active cases in the country.

India reported 61,267 coronavirus cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 66,85,083 while the toll increased to 1,03,569. Globally, over 35.7 million people have been infected with the disease while more than one million have succumbed. More than 24 million people have recovered.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India news live updates: 25 districts in 8 states account for 50% Covid-19 deaths; 10 states account for 77% active cases; India recoveries highest in world, tests second-highest. Read latest news and updates below

09:21 (IST)07 Oct 2020
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: The latest developments on coronavirus vaccines

Here are the latest updates on Covid-19 vaccines being developed in the world:

* Stricter guidelines set for vaccine developers in the United States: The United States drug regulator, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has asked developers of coronavirus vaccine to monitor the health of trial participants for at least two months before applying for an approval.
* Russia fast-tracking a second coronavirus vaccine: A second vaccine is being developed by a former Soviet bioweapons research laboratory called Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Centre. Read more here

09:14 (IST)07 Oct 2020
Coronavirus in India: 10 states account for 77% active cases

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. In a press briefing Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry stated that ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, accounted for 77 per cent of the active coronavirus cases. It also said nearly 50 per cent of the deaths due to the virus were concentrated in 25 districts in eight states. Of this, 15 districts were in Maharashtra. Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and updates

Health workers disinfect an ambulance outside a Covid-19 hospital in Pune. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Coronavirus India Live News Updates:

With the festive season posing a major challenge during the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for large gatherings, including ensuring adequate area for events with a detailed site map, proper markings to maintain social distancing, and not allowing touching of idols and holy books to prevent the spread of infection. Festive events shall be permitted only outside containment zones, while people residing in the restricted areas may be encouraged to observe all festivals inside their homes and not move out, the ministry said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also released guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls across the country. The Centre had allowed the opening of movie theatres starting October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one seat distance.

