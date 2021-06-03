Covid-19 India Live Updates: Rajasthan scraps Class 10, 12 state board exams ‘apprehending third wave’

A relative of a patient suffering from Black Fungus sits beside him at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The Rajasthan government has cancelled the Class 10 and 12 exams of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan “apprehending a third wave of the pandemic”. “In view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid-19, it has been decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students. A decision regarding the marking scheme will be taken soon,” Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra Dotasara tweeted.

Rajasthan’s decision to cancel board exams came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education’s announcement to scrap Class 12 final exams.

Meanwhile, saying that there is a “tearing emergency” to fast-track approvals and “handhold” vaccine manufacturers in the country, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said some people need to be “charged with manslaughter” for sitting on the “untapped potential” of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. “What answer will you give for the loss of lives because of lack of vaccines?” the court asked the Centre in another strong indictment of its vaccine policy.

India recorded 1,32,788 new coronavirus cases and 3,207 deaths on Tuesday. With over 26,500 cases, Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor to the country’s daily caseload. Active cases reduced by more than a lakh. The total number of active cases stands at about 17.93 lakh right now.