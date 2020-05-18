Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Commercial passenger flights suspended till May 31, Centre backs down on Aarogya Setu app

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines News Live Updates: The coronavirus cases in India on Sunday rose to 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2,872.

Published: May 18, 2020 1:35:11 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, foreigners evacuated from India, lockdown 3.0, coronavirus lockdown, lockdown extended, covid 19 india tracker, coronavirus latest news, covid 19 india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus india live news, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india state wise Over 4,000 stranded foreigners were helped through the ‘Stranded in India’ portal launched by the Ministry of Tourism a few days after the lockdown was announced in March, a senior official told The Indian Express.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: Hours after the central government extended the coronavirus lockdown across the country, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight.  The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said “foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course”.

Meanwhile, in a significant dilution from previous Home Ministry directions, the latest MHA order on Sunday regarding Aarogya Setu downloads shifted towards much more flexibility.

The coronavirus cases in India on Sunday rose to 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2,872. Over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus globally, while over 3 lakh have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States, followed by the UK and Italy.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown News Live Updates: Cases in India stand at 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2,872. Follow LIVE updates

nirmala sitharaman, nirmala sitharaman speech, nirmala sitharaman speech highlights, nirmala sitharaman economic package, nirmala sitharaman economic package announcement,nirmala sitharaman press conference today, economic package, economic package details, india economic package, mega covid 19 package In the fourth tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and raising FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

In the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for lockdown 4.0, states and Union Territories (UTs) have been given powers to delineate the Red, Green and Orange Zones as the coronavirus situation demands. Furthermore, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses have been allowed with mutual consent of states.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Sunday announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. Meanwhile, hours away from entering into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18, many states including, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra extended their lockdown till May 31, while Karnataka announced its extension till May 19, earlier in the day. Mizoram and Punjab too extended their lockdown till May 31, while Telangana has announced curbs till May 29. Follow lockdown 4.0 guidelines live updates

Centre climbs down on Aarogya Setu

 

The May 17 MHA order states: “With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones. District authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app.”

