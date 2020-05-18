Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Commercial passenger flights suspended till May 31, Centre backs down on Aarogya Setu app

Over 4,000 stranded foreigners were helped through the ‘Stranded in India’ portal launched by the Ministry of Tourism a few days after the lockdown was announced in March, a senior official told The Indian Express. Over 4,000 stranded foreigners were helped through the ‘Stranded in India’ portal launched by the Ministry of Tourism a few days after the lockdown was announced in March, a senior official told The Indian Express.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: Hours after the central government extended the coronavirus lockdown across the country, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said “foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course”.

Meanwhile, in a significant dilution from previous Home Ministry directions, the latest MHA order on Sunday regarding Aarogya Setu downloads shifted towards much more flexibility.

The coronavirus cases in India on Sunday rose to 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2,872. Over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus globally, while over 3 lakh have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States, followed by the UK and Italy.