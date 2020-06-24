Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi growing at fastest rate among top 10 states, may overtake Mumbai with maximum caseload
Devotees observe Rath Yatra in masks at the Jagganath Temple in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With a consistent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the country Tuesday recorded 14,933 fresh cases and 312 deaths, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 4,40,215, including 2,48,190 recoveries and 14,011 deaths.
Delhi, with 62,655 cases, is growing at the fastest rate among the top ten states. At this rate, within a couple of days, it is likely to overtake Mumbai as the city with the maximum caseload. The national capital overtook Tamil Nadu on Sunday to become the state with the second largest number of cases. Telangana, on the other hand, is likely to emerge as one of the biggest trouble spots in the country in the next few days, with the state discovering almost 3,500 cases in the last one week, as it ramped up testing.
Globally, over 91 lakh people are infected with the virus and 4,73,849 have died, with the United States recording the maximum number of cases (23,28,562), followed by Brazil (11,06,470), Russia (5,98,878) and India at 4,40,215 cases. Meanwhile, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he believes “it will be when and not if” there will be a COVID-19 vaccine and that he remains “cautiously optimistic” that some will be ready at the end of the year.
Migrant workers from other states wait to board trains to their home states at the Secunderabad Railway station in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
The surge has coincided with an increase in the number of samples being tested, and the two things are not unrelated. Telangana had the lowest testing numbers in the entire country, and had to be repeatedly prodded by the High Court to increase tests. Till a week back, by June 16, the state had tested only 44, 431 samples. The first Coronavirus case in the state was detected way back on March 2. In fact, Telangana was the third state in the country to get a Coronavirus positive patient, well before Maharashtra had its first case.
But in the subsequent period, the state had been testing less than 500 samples on an average every day, when states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and even Andhra Pradesh have steadily ramped up their capacities and have now been testing between 10,000 and 20,000 samples every day. In an epidemic like the current one, the general wisdom is that the more samples are tested, the more positive cases are likely to come out.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has re-imposed a lockdown in several areas of Madurai district. Chennai and three neighbouring districts are already under a 12-day lockdown till the end of this month. These area are driving up the numbers for the state, which now has a caseload of over 62,000.
Delhi, on the other hand, is giving rise to serious concern. It is growing at the fastest rate among the top ten states, and has added close to 20,000 cases in the last one week alone, almost one-third of its entire caseload. At this rate, within a couple of days, it is likely to overtake Mumbai as the city with the maximum caseload.
In another news, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has made it mandatory for sellers to submit the country of origin while registering any new product on the online procurement portal. In line with this action, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is also examining a proposal put forth by a group of traders seeking mandatory ‘country of origin’ tag for products listed on private e-commerce platforms as well, a senior government official told The Indian Express.
This comes at a time when the Centre is pushing the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” campaign to promote locally produced goods and several departments have also launched an offensive against imports from China. Additionally, for buyers, the GeM portal has enabled a ‘Make in India’ filter to allow buyers to choose products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria.
An increasing number of Christian families are finding it hard to undertake traditional funeral rites of Covid-19 victims due to the absence of grave diggers in Mumbai. Many are shelling out extra money to get grave diggers from outside to bury their loved ones. Read more here