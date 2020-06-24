Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi growing at fastest rate among top 10 states, may overtake Mumbai with maximum caseload

Migrant workers from other states wait to board trains to their home states at the Secunderabad Railway station in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates:

There has been a sudden surge in novel Coronavirus cases in Telangana. The state has discovered almost 3,500 cases in the last one week, which is more than 40 per cent of its entire caseload till now.

The surge has coincided with an increase in the number of samples being tested, and the two things are not unrelated. Telangana had the lowest testing numbers in the entire country, and had to be repeatedly prodded by the High Court to increase tests. Till a week back, by June 16, the state had tested only 44, 431 samples. The first Coronavirus case in the state was detected way back on March 2. In fact, Telangana was the third state in the country to get a Coronavirus positive patient, well before Maharashtra had its first case.

But in the subsequent period, the state had been testing less than 500 samples on an average every day, when states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and even Andhra Pradesh have steadily ramped up their capacities and have now been testing between 10,000 and 20,000 samples every day. In an epidemic like the current one, the general wisdom is that the more samples are tested, the more positive cases are likely to come out.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has re-imposed a lockdown in several areas of Madurai district. Chennai and three neighbouring districts are already under a 12-day lockdown till the end of this month. These area are driving up the numbers for the state, which now has a caseload of over 62,000.

Delhi, on the other hand, is giving rise to serious concern. It is growing at the fastest rate among the top ten states, and has added close to 20,000 cases in the last one week alone, almost one-third of its entire caseload. At this rate, within a couple of days, it is likely to overtake Mumbai as the city with the maximum caseload.

In another news, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has made it mandatory for sellers to submit the country of origin while registering any new product on the online procurement portal. In line with this action, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is also examining a proposal put forth by a group of traders seeking mandatory ‘country of origin’ tag for products listed on private e-commerce platforms as well, a senior government official told The Indian Express.

This comes at a time when the Centre is pushing the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” campaign to promote locally produced goods and several departments have also launched an offensive against imports from China. Additionally, for buyers, the GeM portal has enabled a ‘Make in India’ filter to allow buyers to choose products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria.