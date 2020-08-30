Coronavirus India Live Updates: Unlock 4 guidelines out; Kerala records fastest growth in cases

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains, suspended since March 22 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while public congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. While the fresh guidelines focuses on reopening activities, lockdown in containment zones shall continue till September 30.
With India reporting 76,472 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country crossed the 34 lakh mark to reach 34,63,973 cases on Saturday. This is the third consecutive day when over 70,000 cases have been recorded in the country. With as many as 1,021 deaths in the same period, the country’s toll has reached 62,500.
With Assam joining the league on Friday, the top ten states with maximum caseloads now all have more than one lakh people infected with novel coronavirus. Right now, the fastest growth is happening in Kerala, more than even Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Another state which is witnessing a similar trend is Telangana, which had a woeful record on testing till the middle of June.
Globally, at least 24,812,440 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 838,901 who died. After the United States, Brazil and India continue to record the largest number of infections.