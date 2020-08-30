scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Unlock 4 guidelines out; Kerala records fastest growth in cases

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India, Lockdown Unlock 4.0 Guidelines News Live Updates: With India reporting 76,472 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country crossed the 34 lakh mark to reach 34,63,973 cases on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2020 1:43:06 am
A woman is instructed by medics at a COVID testing centre in New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains, suspended since March 22 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while public congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. While the fresh guidelines focuses on reopening activities, lockdown in containment zones shall continue till September 30.

With India reporting 76,472 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country crossed the 34 lakh mark to reach 34,63,973 cases on Saturday. This is the third consecutive day when over 70,000 cases have been recorded in the country. With as many as 1,021 deaths in the same period, the country’s toll has reached 62,500.

With Assam joining the league on Friday, the top ten states with maximum caseloads now all have more than one lakh people infected with novel coronavirus. Right now, the fastest growth is happening in Kerala, more than even Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Another state which is witnessing a similar trend is Telangana, which had a woeful record on testing till the middle of June.

Globally, at least 24,812,440 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 838,901 who died. After the United States, Brazil and India continue to record the largest number of infections.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India, Lockdown Unlock 4.0 Guidelines News Live Updates: Metro services are set to resume September 7 under the unlock 4 guidelines; total cases cross 34 lakh-mark.

Door to door screening by health officials in Odisha (Express photo)

India coronavirus numbers explained

With Assam joining the league, the top ten states with maximum caseloads now all have more than one lakh people infected with novel coronavirus.

Simultaneously, Mizoram discovered 29 new cases on Friday to take its confirmed infections beyond 1,000. With that, every state and union territory in the country, except Lakshadweep, now has at least 1,000 people who have been infected with the disease. Lakshadweep continues to remain completely untouched by the epidemic, with no case of infection having been reported from the islands so far.

Also on Friday, Andhra Pradesh crossed the four-lakh figure for confirmed infections and is all set to overtake Tamil Nadu in a couple of days to become the state with the second highest caseload in the country. After a few days of relative dip, Andhra Pradesh has once again started reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day, next only to Maharashtra, which has been discovering more than 14,000 cases for the last few days.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker

The timeline for a novel Coronavirus vaccine seems to have got firmly advanced, from early next year to this year-end. On Friday, US President Donald Trump promised to produce a vaccine before the end of this year, “or may be even sooner”.

And in a separate development, Britain said it would amend its laws to ensure that a novel Coronavirus vaccine is given emergency approval as soon as it is declared to be safe in clinical trials. It said it would not wait for the full licensing process to get completed. The new legal provision could kick in as early as October this year, enabling its drug regulator to grant emergency approvals to a vaccine that has been proven safe. The changed law would also protect the pharmaceutical companies from being sued if the vaccines produced any side-effects.

