Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: After a week of ‘unlock’, PM Modi to talk Covid with CMs today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with chief ministers of 21 states and UTs to discuss the spike in Covid-19 cases as the country gradually eases lockdown restrictions. The second day of the video-conferencing tomorrow is set aside for CMs from states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others, which are seeing a spurt in cases and death numbers.
Meanwhile, days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami dismissed reports of an impending lockdown in the state as “false news”, his government declared an “intense lockdown” in three districts, including Chennai, for 12 days from June 19 to 30. His Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, however, said the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the national capital. While the dominance of Maharashtra in the country-wide spread of the Covid-19 disease has weakened in the last few weeks, that of Tamil Nadu and Delhi has increased.
With over 11,500 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID infections in India on Monday rose to 3.32 lakh, including 9520 deaths and 1.7 lakh recoveries. In a bid to ramp up testing, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved a new on-site diagnostic kit for containment zones and healthcare settings, which can produce rapid results without needing a laboratory and cost much less. Globally, nearly 80 lakh people have been infected with the virus and 4,34,536 have died.
At least seven panchayats in Goa have imposed lockdowns in their jurisdictions over fears of a Covid-19 spread — a move that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday is not within their jurisdiction.
The development comes amid ongoing protests in several villages against the government’s decision last week to set up Covid care centres at Primary Health Care facilities. Several of the panchayats that continue with the lockdown have the support of the ruling MLAs, including at least 4 BJP legislators. Villages in North Goa, including, Agarwada-Chopdem, Aldonha, Nachinola and Merces had imposed lockdowns, with the panchayats allowing vehicles to cross the villages but with restrictions on the operation timings of shops.
The government-run laboratory at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad fully resumed coronavirus testing Monday, six days after it stopped accepting samples, except in emergency cases, after 60 percent of its staff contracted the virus. “We have started operations with a staff of 10 people, which is 60 percent of the staff we were working with before the coronavirus cases were detected,” said Dr A K Pandey, Registrar, Academic.The number of samples being tested are also much lower than earlier, said officials.
“We are starting with a lower volume of samples and will build up our team and testing slowly, over the coming days. Today, for example, we will process around 250 samples,” he said. Earlier, the facility had been going through “600 to 700 samples a day”.
The facility had been receiving samples for testing from multiple districts, including Faridabad, Mahendragarh, and Rewari, and had been taking around 24 hours to process the samples and hand over the reports. “However, if on a particular day, the number of samples we received was more, processing may take more time. However, at the most, we would hand over the report within 36 hours,” said Dr Pandey.
Sakshi Dayal reports from Gurgaon