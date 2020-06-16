Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: After a week of ‘unlock’, PM Modi to talk Covid with CMs today

Mumbai local trains resumed their services after a gap of two-and-a-half months for essential workers (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Mumbai local trains resumed their services after a gap of two-and-a-half months for essential workers (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with chief ministers of 21 states and UTs to discuss the spike in Covid-19 cases as the country gradually eases lockdown restrictions. The second day of the video-conferencing tomorrow is set aside for CMs from states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and others, which are seeing a spurt in cases and death numbers.

Meanwhile, days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami dismissed reports of an impending lockdown in the state as “false news”, his government declared an “intense lockdown” in three districts, including Chennai, for 12 days from June 19 to 30. His Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, however, said the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the national capital. While the dominance of Maharashtra in the country-wide spread of the Covid-19 disease has weakened in the last few weeks, that of Tamil Nadu and Delhi has increased.

With over 11,500 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID infections in India on Monday rose to 3.32 lakh, including 9520 deaths and 1.7 lakh recoveries. In a bid to ramp up testing, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved a new on-site diagnostic kit for containment zones and healthcare settings, which can produce rapid results without needing a laboratory and cost much less. Globally, nearly 80 lakh people have been infected with the virus and 4,34,536 have died.