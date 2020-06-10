Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Unlock 1 in place, Mumbai records 50,000 cases; Delhi projects 5.5 lakh cases by July
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: India has so far recorded 7,471 deaths and 1,29,313 recoveries from Covid-19. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that the country is better positioned in the fight against the virus compared to other nations
Malls and shopping centres have opened in Delhi as the city eases lockdown restrictions (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)
With the country gradually unlocking restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the number of cases continue to go up crossing over 2.6 lakh, according to the latest tally. Several states have shown upward deviations from their trendlines in the last few days, indicating a surge in future tally as well. India has so far recorded 7,471 deaths and 1,29,313 recoveries from Covid-19.
While Mumbai alone counted over 50,000 cases by Tuesday, Delhi has projected an exponential growth in the city’s numbers to 5.5 lakh by July end. Currently, the city has recorded almost 30,000 cases. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the source of Covid-19 infection in 50 per cent of the cases was unknown, adding that it was up to the Centre to declare whether the city had entered the community transmission phase.
Despite the upward trend in total cases, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other nations, however, adding that there is no space for complacency.
Meanwhile, as the world struggles to flatten the curve of the virus, a Harvard study suggested that the coronavirus hit Wuhan far earlier than reported-a report China dismissed as “incredibly ridiculous”. Almost 72 lakh people worldwide are infected with the virus, including 4,08,482 deaths.
Live Blog
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: While Mumbai alone counted over 50,000 cases by Tuesday, Delhi has projected an exponential growth in the city’s numbers to 5.5 lakh by July end. Follow LIVE updates
A boy at Delhi's Sarojini market after the easing of lockdown restrictions (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Coronavirus India News Live Updates:
The expected surge in novel coronavirus cases following relaxations in the nationwide lockdown looks set to begin soon, with several states showing upward deviations from their trendlines in the last few days.
Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana reported an unusually high number of new cases on Sunday; Uttar Pradesh has seen two big jumps in the last three days; Assam and Tripura have been growing at over 10 per cent every day for more than a week now; and Karnataka has risen swiftly in the last few days to make an entry into the list of top 10 states with the largest caseloads.
Other states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have also been adding a large number of cases every day. Tamil Nadu and Delhi, which have the country’s second and third highest caseloads respectively, have been reporting between 1,300 and 1,500 cases each every day.
Community transmission or spread is said to be taking place when the source of the contagion is not known. In pic: Cops get their temperature tested
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the source of Covid-19 infection in 50 per cent of the cases in the national capital was unknown, adding that it was up to the Centre to declare whether the city had entered the community transmission phase.
The health minister also indicated that the assessment of the local administration points towards the “third stage of spread”. “Director AIIMS Randeep Guleria has said (there has been community transmission) but Centre has not yet confirmed it,” Jain said.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), community transmission “is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by increasing positive tests through sentinel samples (routine systematic testing of respiratory samples from established laboratories)”.
In other words, community transmission or spread is said to be taking place when the source of the contagion is not known, i.e. when one is unable to trace an infection back to a carrier who has travelled in an affected area, or through contact with a person who has the disease.
A lab technician extracts portions of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine latest update: While some potential vaccines have emerged in the global race to find a way to stop the spread of Covid-19, there seems to be a prestige battle going on between the US and China over which country can immunise its citizens first.
Just days after President Donald Trump said the US had already produced two million doses that are “ready to go” if they “check out for safety”, China recently claimed that the country could have a Covid-19 vaccine as early as autumn.
As the number of coronavirus cases in Gurgaon continues to rise steadily, the Deputy Commissioner of the district has directed the health department to procure 20 more ambulances for patients.
According to officials, the health department of the district currently has 17 ambulances, of which four have been earmarked for use by coronavirus patients and 13 are meant for other patients. In addition, officials said, four more ambulances have been received by the health department under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the recent past which are being used for Covid patients. Officials said that, furthermore, two more ambulances that had been received through CSR and sent to Nuh, have now been brought back to Gurgaon, bringing the total number of vehicles currently available in the district to 10. With 20 more being procured over the coming days, 30 ambulances will be available for Covid patients.
“Of the 20 ambulances that will be procured, 16 will be equipped with Basic Life Support facility while the other 4 will have Advanced Life Support. These additional ambulances are being arranged so that COVID affected patients in the district do not face any difficulties in reaching the hospital,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.
“The number of coronavirus affected patients in the district is steadily increasing and, although most of them are asymptomatic, some may be suffering from severe illnesses or may be elderly persons, and it will then be important to get them to the hospital as soon as possible. Keeping this in mind, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the health department to make arrangements for 20 more ambulances,” he said.
Officials said that all 20 vehicles will be taken at rates set by the National Health Mission. Apart from procuring these vehicles, officials said the district administration has also strengthened the ambulance helpline facility, so that it will take patients lesser time to get healthcare.
“The ambulance helpline number 108 has been strengthened…This helpline has been shifted from the civil hospital to the ground floor of the mini secretariat, and the number of operators on it have also been increased to 12. This will help ensure that there is no delay in providing an ambulance to anyone who requires it, and in transporting them to the hospital at the earliest,” said the spokesperson.
Sakshi Dayal reports from Gurgaon