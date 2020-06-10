Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Unlock 1 in place, Mumbai records 50,000 cases; Delhi projects 5.5 lakh cases by July

Gurgaon health department to procure 20 more ambulances for COVID patients

As the number of coronavirus cases in Gurgaon continues to rise steadily, the Deputy Commissioner of the district has directed the health department to procure 20 more ambulances for patients.

According to officials, the health department of the district currently has 17 ambulances, of which four have been earmarked for use by coronavirus patients and 13 are meant for other patients. In addition, officials said, four more ambulances have been received by the health department under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the recent past which are being used for Covid patients. Officials said that, furthermore, two more ambulances that had been received through CSR and sent to Nuh, have now been brought back to Gurgaon, bringing the total number of vehicles currently available in the district to 10. With 20 more being procured over the coming days, 30 ambulances will be available for Covid patients.

“Of the 20 ambulances that will be procured, 16 will be equipped with Basic Life Support facility while the other 4 will have Advanced Life Support. These additional ambulances are being arranged so that COVID affected patients in the district do not face any difficulties in reaching the hospital,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

“The number of coronavirus affected patients in the district is steadily increasing and, although most of them are asymptomatic, some may be suffering from severe illnesses or may be elderly persons, and it will then be important to get them to the hospital as soon as possible. Keeping this in mind, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the health department to make arrangements for 20 more ambulances,” he said.

Officials said that all 20 vehicles will be taken at rates set by the National Health Mission. Apart from procuring these vehicles, officials said the district administration has also strengthened the ambulance helpline facility, so that it will take patients lesser time to get healthcare.

“The ambulance helpline number 108 has been strengthened…This helpline has been shifted from the civil hospital to the ground floor of the mini secretariat, and the number of operators on it have also been increased to 12. This will help ensure that there is no delay in providing an ambulance to anyone who requires it, and in transporting them to the hospital at the earliest,” said the spokesperson.

Sakshi Dayal reports from Gurgaon