Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Covid most catastrophic event after World War 2, says Foreign Secy

With over 6,500 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in around four months. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on firecrackers, deployment of mobile testing vans, and augmentation of bed capacity in hospitals to deal with the situation. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed concern over the surge in cases in the national capital and pressed for mandatory retesting of all persons who test negative in rapid antigen tests and develop symptoms of influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) later.
Meanwhile, the central government issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will need to submit a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before undertaking the journey. According to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, passengers would need to give an undertaking on the portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey, stating that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/ home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.
The detection of more than 50,000 cases within a span of 24 hours, after a 10-day gap, on Thursday took the Covid-19 tally to 8.3 million. The number of fatalities also increased to 124,315 after over 700 deaths were registered within the same period.
South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc said on Friday patients treated with its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug in a small-size early-stage trial showed at least a 44% improvement in recovery time. The result bodes well for Celltrion, which plans to seek conditional approval for the monoclonal antibody treatment, CT-P59, for emergency use by the end of this year in South Korea.
In its global Phase 1 trial that enrolled 18 patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19, 15 participants who received the treatment had a mean recovery time about 44% faster than three people in a placebo group.No patients treated with CT-P59 in the study had so far required hospitalisation or other antiviral therapy as a result of COVID-19, and the treatment was well tolerated with no clinically significant safety issues, it said. Read more here
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that the coronavirus pandemic is the most catastrophic event after the World War II. Speaking at an event, Shringla said, "COVID-19 is the most catastrophic event after the Second World War. It's therefore inevitable that we'll experience a different world in post-pandemic era. We're in midst of trying to cope with new reality of going virtual in our daily life."
The Andhra Pradesh government will set up counselling cells in educational institutions to assist students who may be facing psychological issues to the Covid-19 situation. “The psychological impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the consequential lockdown has been a topic of discussion internationally for the past few months. The student community happens to be one of the most vulnerable sections of the society when it comes to these tough times,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in a statement.
“The government will actively help students deal with their psychological issues emerging out of financial, career-oriented as well as any other forms of stress. The department of Higher Education has asked all government universities to set up a counselling cell on campus. Highly qualified psychology professors, a lot of whom have at some point been practising counsellors, will be responsible for addressing the issues of students,” Special Chief Secretary (Education) Satish Chandra said. Read more here