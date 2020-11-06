Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Covid most catastrophic event after World War 2, says Foreign Secy

A health worker collects a swab sample at a testing centre in New Delhi. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

With over 6,500 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike in around four months. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on firecrackers, deployment of mobile testing vans, and augmentation of bed capacity in hospitals to deal with the situation. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed concern over the surge in cases in the national capital and pressed for mandatory retesting of all persons who test negative in rapid antigen tests and develop symptoms of influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) later.

Meanwhile, the central government issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals, under which travellers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine will need to submit a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours before undertaking the journey. According to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, passengers would need to give an undertaking on the portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey, stating that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/ home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.

The detection of more than 50,000 cases within a span of 24 hours, after a 10-day gap, on Thursday took the Covid-19 tally to 8.3 million. The number of fatalities also increased to 124,315 after over 700 deaths were registered within the same period.