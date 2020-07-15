scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 30,000 new cases in India; Moderna vaccine shows gains

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: Director General of ICMR said the vaccine process should be fast-tracked but without "compromising on the science, quality and ethics part of it".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 10:01:52 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, lockdown latest news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news During a power outage at a Covid screening centre in a government school in Munirka, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 9.3 lakh Wednesday, after 29,429 new infections were reported from across the country a day before. Over 24,300 people have succumbed to the disease, while nearly 60,000 have recovered.

Two weeks after the ICMR said it was looking at an August 15 deadline to release a vaccine for Covid-19, Director General of the organisation, Professor Balram Bhargava Tuesday said the process should be fast-tracked but without “compromising on the science, quality and ethics part of it”. He said the ICMR did not want to waste “a single day” on the regulatory front or in gaining approvals.

Elsewhere in the world, Moderna Inc confirmed phase 1 of its vaccine, mRNA-1273, had showed successful results. The company said the vaccine had provided immune responses in all 45 volunteers undergoing the clinical trial that exceeded the average levels seen in patients who had recovered from the disease. Moderna’s phase 2 had begun in May; its phase 3 is scheduled to begin on July 27.

Worldwide, more than 13 million infections have been recorded and 577,000 deaths. The rise in cases is being fuelled by the Americas, which account for over half the world’s infections and half the deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday that the pandemic would get “worse and worse and worse” as many countries were heading “in the wrong direction”. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be “no return to the ‘old normal’ for the foreseeable future”.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Nearly 30,000 new cases in India; Moderna vaccine makes gains; ICMR says vaccine development should be fast-tracked but without "compromising on ethics"; over 13 million infections worldwide. Read latest news and updates in Tamil, Bangla and Malayalam

10:01 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Srinagar: 44 inmates in a jail in Anantnag district test Covid positive

At least 44 inmates in a district jail in South Kashmir’s Anantnag have been tested Covid-19 positive. “44 inmates have been tested positive in Anantnag,” District Magistrate Anantnag K K Sidha told The Indian Express. Officials said the cases were among the 860 Covid-19 infections reported in the district so far.

Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday recorded 346 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 11,173. There were eight new deaths also reported, taking the total number of deaths so far to 195.

09:50 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases in India

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 9.3 lakh Wednesday, after 29,429 new infections were reported from across the country a day before. Over 24,300 people have succumbed to the disease, while nearly 60,000 have recovered.

People are tested for Covid-19 at a NDMC Dispensary in Pilanji Village, New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

India, with over 9 lakh infections, is the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil.

In the last two months, the two trends that have remain nearly unchanged in India are an increasing positivity rate and a declining death rate. However, Delhi has seen a remarkable turnaround; the city reported less than 1,000 new infections Monday for the first time since June 1.

As global cases of the novel coronavirus crossed the 13 million mark Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned the pandemic would get "worse and worse and worse" if the basics weren't followed. Over 577,000 people have died from the virus worldwide.

In India, the Health Ministry Tuesday assured that there has been progressive decline in daily growth rate of new Covid-19 cases and that the total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases. It also said that the fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is rapidly coming down.

