Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 30,000 new cases in India; Moderna vaccine shows gains

During a power outage at a Covid screening centre in a government school in Munirka, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) During a power outage at a Covid screening centre in a government school in Munirka, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 9.3 lakh Wednesday, after 29,429 new infections were reported from across the country a day before. Over 24,300 people have succumbed to the disease, while nearly 60,000 have recovered.

Two weeks after the ICMR said it was looking at an August 15 deadline to release a vaccine for Covid-19, Director General of the organisation, Professor Balram Bhargava Tuesday said the process should be fast-tracked but without “compromising on the science, quality and ethics part of it”. He said the ICMR did not want to waste “a single day” on the regulatory front or in gaining approvals.

Elsewhere in the world, Moderna Inc confirmed phase 1 of its vaccine, mRNA-1273, had showed successful results. The company said the vaccine had provided immune responses in all 45 volunteers undergoing the clinical trial that exceeded the average levels seen in patients who had recovered from the disease. Moderna’s phase 2 had begun in May; its phase 3 is scheduled to begin on July 27.

Worldwide, more than 13 million infections have been recorded and 577,000 deaths. The rise in cases is being fuelled by the Americas, which account for over half the world’s infections and half the deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday that the pandemic would get “worse and worse and worse” as many countries were heading “in the wrong direction”. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be “no return to the ‘old normal’ for the foreseeable future”.