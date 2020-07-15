Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Nearly 30,000 new cases in India; Moderna vaccine shows gains

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 9.3 lakh Wednesday, after 29,429 new infections were reported from across the country a day before. Over 24,300 people have succumbed to the disease, while nearly 60,000 have recovered.
Two weeks after the ICMR said it was looking at an August 15 deadline to release a vaccine for Covid-19, Director General of the organisation, Professor Balram Bhargava Tuesday said the process should be fast-tracked but without “compromising on the science, quality and ethics part of it”. He said the ICMR did not want to waste “a single day” on the regulatory front or in gaining approvals.
Elsewhere in the world, Moderna Inc confirmed phase 1 of its vaccine, mRNA-1273, had showed successful results. The company said the vaccine had provided immune responses in all 45 volunteers undergoing the clinical trial that exceeded the average levels seen in patients who had recovered from the disease. Moderna’s phase 2 had begun in May; its phase 3 is scheduled to begin on July 27.
Worldwide, more than 13 million infections have been recorded and 577,000 deaths. The rise in cases is being fuelled by the Americas, which account for over half the world’s infections and half the deaths.
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Tuesday that the pandemic would get “worse and worse and worse” as many countries were heading “in the wrong direction”. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be “no return to the ‘old normal’ for the foreseeable future”.
At least 44 inmates in a district jail in South Kashmir’s Anantnag have been tested Covid-19 positive. “44 inmates have been tested positive in Anantnag,” District Magistrate Anantnag K K Sidha told The Indian Express. Officials said the cases were among the 860 Covid-19 infections reported in the district so far.
Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday recorded 346 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 11,173. There were eight new deaths also reported, taking the total number of deaths so far to 195.
