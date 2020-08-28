Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi records highest single-day spike in August; Every fourth Punjab MLA Covid positive

MCD workers carry out fumigation near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Delhi recorded 1,840 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 1.67 lakh.
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The number of new infections of novel Coronavirus jumped to more than 75,000 in the last 24 hours, the highest that any country has ever recorded on a single day since the start of the outbreak. With this, the Covid tally in the country crossed 3.3 million cases including 60,472 deaths and 25,23,771 recoveries.
Delhi, which became the first state to record over 90% recovery rate, added 1,840 fresh cases on Thursday in the highest single-day spike in August, while Kerala reported over 2,406 new cases, which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed as “grave”. Maharashtra, the worst affected state, reported 14,718 fresh cases, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568. Meanwhile, 30 Punjab MLAs, or one-fourth of total strength of 117, tested positive for Covid-19 as the state prepares to hold one-day monsoon session today.
For most of August, India has been reporting the highest number of new cases in the world, more than even the United States and Brazil, the only two countries which have a bigger caseload than India. Globally, over 24 million people have been infected with Covid-19 so far, including 824,368 deaths.
Live Blog
Coronavirus (Covid-19) India, Lockdown News Live Updates: Every fourth MLA Covid positive as Punjab holds one-day monsoon session today; Resurgence in Delhi, Kerala, and Telangana.
PMC medical staff conduct health check up camp in Pune. (Express photo/Ashish Kale/File)
The big jump of 75,000 daily cases came after more than three weeks of relative stagnation during which the number of new infections remained between 60,000 and 70,000, the longest that it has spent in any such range. It was powered by the highest single-day rise in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Maharashtra reported close to 15,000 new cases on Wednesday, while Andhra Pradesh had a little less than 11,000. Uttar Pradesh recorded over 5,600 new cases. Kerala also recorded its highest single day figure, a little less than 2,500. Karnataka reported more than 8,500 new cases, very close to its own single-day record.
A resurgence seems to be happening in Delhi, Kerala, Telangana as well. Delhi reported more than 1,600 new cases, the highest since July 11. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of tests would now be doubled, to almost 40,000, to check the further spread of the virus. This could lead to the numbers rising again, at least in the short term. Telangana is already experiencing such a trend. The state has almost doubled its testing numbers in the last one week, and consequently started to discover many more cases than it was doing earlier. On Wednesday, it reported about 2,800 new cases. Till a few days ago, it was reporting between 1,400 and 1,800 cases.
Moderna, a US biotechnology company considered to be one of the leading contenders to develop a vaccine for novel Coronavirus, has claimed that the immune response triggered by its candidate vaccine among a small set of older patients was similar to that seen in younger people during trials.
The latest claims are based on an additional early phase trial of the vaccine on 20 people aged 56 years or above.
The results hold promise of the vaccine being equally effective in protecting the older people against the Covid-19 disease as the younger adults. Older people have been found to be much more susceptible to the disease, and have a far greater fatality rate.
The company said that the vaccine also appeared to be well tolerated by the subjects of the trials, and no serious adverse impacts was observed. Some patients did report fatigue, headaches and pain, but these are expected side-effects, and were over within two days, it said.
Oxford University vaccine trials in India begin
Phase-2 trials of the Oxford University vaccine for novel Coronavirus began in India Wednesday, with the first doses being given to a set of six volunteers at Pune’s Bharati Vidyapeeth medical college and hospital. This vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is considered the most promising to be successful, and is undergoing phase-3 trials in some other countries.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended meeting visitors after ten officials at his residence and office tested positive for coronavirus, officials said, even as the number of deaths in the state crossed the thousand mark on Thursday.
Officials said that the visits have been suspended as a 'precaution'. Arriving from across the state, the visitors who come to meet the CM come in contact of his security personnel and other officials and employees. “Hence, keeping in view the safety of the visitors, CM has cancelled meetings with visitors,” the government said in a statement. The CM has also requested the citizens, who want to meet him, to not travel to meet him.
As many as 1,345 new cases and 13 deaths were recorded on Thursday. Total positive in the state stand at 76,015 of which 14,425 are active cases. The deaths on Thursday also took the toll in the state to 1,005 mark. So far, 22.28 lakh samples have been tested in the state. (ENS Jaipur)