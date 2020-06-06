Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Growth rate of 25 States, UTs higher than national number but transmission rate down

Shops open as part of phase one of unlock

Mumbai, the city that accounts for 20 per cent of all novel Coronavirus infections in India, has come under scrutiny for its stagnating testing numbers. The city has been testing around 4,000 samples every day and this number has not increased for over a month now.

This, despite the fact that it has the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests per day, and the number of positive cases that it discovers each day has been on a steady rise.

The debate on testing has been going on since the outbreak started in India in the beginning of March. The conventional wisdom is that the more tests are carried out, the more are the chances of finding positive patients. Read here

That is because a majority of the infected people, more than 80 per cent, are expected to be asymptomatic, meaning they do not show any signs of the COVID-19 disease they are carrying. But they are capable of transmitting the virus to others.

Only if they are tested, can they be identified and isolated. That is why health experts have been stressing on the need to ramp up testing infrastructure, and test more and more people, even asymptomatic ones.

The testing numbers have steadily improved in the last two months. India is now testing more than one lakh samples every day. Almost every state, including Maharashtra, has significantly increased its testing numbers during this time. Mumbai, however, has bucked this trend in the last one month at least.

Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province (Chinatopix Via AP)

Meanwhile, Beijing on Friday decided to lower its Covid-19 emergency response, marking the return of normalcy in China’s capital following the coronavirus outbreak, while the central city of Wuhan, the origin point of the pandemic, cleared all its confirmed cases.

Wuhan recorded zero cases of the virus following testing of 10 million people.

Beijing city will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday, a local official announced on Friday.

Amid the pandemic, there is increasing pressure on governments to ease lockdown restrictions, especially to lift economic and psychological burdens on people who have been confined to their homes worldwide. Many countries have started gradually lifting restrictions even as the number of cases of the infection continues to rise. As a Covid-19 vaccine is still months away, questions about the methods that can be adopted to avoid the second wave of infections while easing restrictions have arisen.

A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that one of the ways of effective social distancing strategies to keep the Covid-19 curve flat include the idea of social bubbles. “…simple behavioural rules can go a long way in keeping the curve flat,” the study says.