Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Growth rate of 25 States, UTs higher than national number but transmission rate down

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: With as many as 9,851 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid cases rose to 2,26,770 on Friday, including 6,348 deaths and 1,09,461 recoveries.
Security staff of Elante Mall at industrial Area Chandigarh. Malls, restaurants and places of worship are set to reopen from June 8 in the first phase of unlock 1. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Even as novel coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend, the transmission rate, or the number of people getting infected by an already infected person, has been going down steadily — and is now the lowest since it began to be calculated early in the outbreak.
With as many as 9,851 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid cases rose to 2,26,770 on Friday, including 6,348 deaths and 1,09,461 recoveries. Almost 25 states and Union Territories currently have growth rates higher than the national number, but the slower rates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have ensured that the growth at the national level continues to decline.
On the plight of migrant workers, stranded since the initial lockdown was announced on March 24, the Supreme Court said on Friday that it intends to give the Centre and states 15 days to complete the process of transporting all stranded migrant workers to their home states.
Meanwhile, Wuhan in China, where the first case of the novel coronavirus is known to originate in December last year, recorded zero cases of the virus following testing of 10 million people. US President Donald Trump, while continuing his tirade against China for the “bad gift”, said there has been a “tremendous progress” in developing the vaccine for Covid-19. Over 6.7 lakh people have been infected with the virus worldwide and over 3.9 lakh have died.
Shops open as part of phase one of unlock
Mumbai, the city that accounts for 20 per cent of all novel Coronavirus infections in India, has come under scrutiny for its stagnating testing numbers. The city has been testing around 4,000 samples every day and this number has not increased for over a month now.
This, despite the fact that it has the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests per day, and the number of positive cases that it discovers each day has been on a steady rise.
The debate on testing has been going on since the outbreak started in India in the beginning of March. The conventional wisdom is that the more tests are carried out, the more are the chances of finding positive patients. Read here
That is because a majority of the infected people, more than 80 per cent, are expected to be asymptomatic, meaning they do not show any signs of the COVID-19 disease they are carrying. But they are capable of transmitting the virus to others.
Only if they are tested, can they be identified and isolated. That is why health experts have been stressing on the need to ramp up testing infrastructure, and test more and more people, even asymptomatic ones.
The testing numbers have steadily improved in the last two months. India is now testing more than one lakh samples every day. Almost every state, including Maharashtra, has significantly increased its testing numbers during this time. Mumbai, however, has bucked this trend in the last one month at least.
Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province (Chinatopix Via AP)
Meanwhile, Beijing on Friday decided to lower its Covid-19 emergency response, marking the return of normalcy in China’s capital following the coronavirus outbreak, while the central city of Wuhan, the origin point of the pandemic, cleared all its confirmed cases.
Wuhan recorded zero cases of the virus following testing of 10 million people.
Beijing city will lower its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday, a local official announced on Friday.
Amid the pandemic, there is increasing pressure on governments to ease lockdown restrictions, especially to lift economic and psychological burdens on people who have been confined to their homes worldwide. Many countries have started gradually lifting restrictions even as the number of cases of the infection continues to rise. As a Covid-19 vaccine is still months away, questions about the methods that can be adopted to avoid the second wave of infections while easing restrictions have arisen.
A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that one of the ways of effective social distancing strategies to keep the Covid-19 curve flat include the idea of social bubbles. “…simple behavioural rules can go a long way in keeping the curve flat,” the study says.
Maharashtra on Friday registered 2,436 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total count to 80,229. The state also registered 139 deaths — the highest so far in a single day — taking the overall toll to 2,849. In the last 10 days, the state has added over 1,057 deaths to its toll.
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,149 new cases on Friday, taking its count to 46,080. It has also recorded 1,519 deaths so far. As of now, there are 42,215 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, with 25,768 in Mumbai alone. Read more here