Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: More than 29,000 infected in India; death toll crosses 1,000-mark

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India News LIVE Updates: Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, during his press briefing, said that in the last 24 hours, 1,543 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country, of which 684 cases were cured.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 29, 2020 2:48:34 am

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 29,000 with more than 1,000 deaths, on Tuesday. While the number of active cases stood at 22,010, there have been 7,027 recoveries so far, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, during his press briefing, said that in the last 24 hours, 1,543 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country, of which 684 cases were cured. The recovery rate is now at 23.3 per cent, with 7,027 people recovered so far, he added. He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a national-level study to check the efficacy of the plasma therapy, but till this study is completed and a robust scientific proof is available, the therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has so far claimed at least 2,15,138 lives and infected at least 30,91,141 people worldwide since its outbreak, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The United States continued to be the worst-affected, with over 10,03,625 cases and over 57,000 deaths. President Donald Trump has projected that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but said original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News LIVE Updates: Total number of cases rise to 29,974; death crosses 1,000 marks; More than 2,00,000 lives lost globally; Trump-led United States worst hit. Follow LIVE updates here

02:48 (IST)29 Apr 2020
Covid-19: 1,543 cases in last 24 hrs

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, during his press briefing, said that in the last 24 hours, 1,543 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country, of which 684 cases were cured. 

02:45 (IST)29 Apr 2020
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29,000

India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 29,000 with more than 1,000 deaths, on Tuesday. While the number of active cases stood at 22,010, there have been 7,027 recoveries so far, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) had an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture.

India lockdown diary, Day 35: Panchkula resident gets surprise; Thane cop rescues 7-year-old and more

At a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, Jaishankar said, “Covid-19 is not only posing a great risk to health, the well-being of humanity but is also severely impacting the global economy.” Stressing on mutual cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Jaishankar said, “We need to provide support to businesses to tide over Covid-19 crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost.”

Coronavirus cases, Covid 19 test, quarantine facilities, rapid testing, Pune Municipal corporation, Indian express news India has so far lost more than 1,000 lives to Covid-19. (File photo)

Meanwhile, in a major drive to contain Covid-19 before the lockdown ends on May 3, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started conducting a health audit of its 1.3 crore residents.

With 45,000 field-level officials, including 3,000 doctors from Covid clinics, going door to door, the massive exercise is the first across the country, official sources said. The Union Territory has surveyed about five lakh households comprising nearly 25 lakh people in the past five days, sources added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.