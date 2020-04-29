Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: More than 29,000 infected in India; death toll crosses 1,000-mark

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 29,000 with more than 1,000 deaths, on Tuesday. While the number of active cases stood at 22,010, there have been 7,027 recoveries so far, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, during his press briefing, said that in the last 24 hours, 1,543 new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the country, of which 684 cases were cured. The recovery rate is now at 23.3 per cent, with 7,027 people recovered so far, he added. He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a national-level study to check the efficacy of the plasma therapy, but till this study is completed and a robust scientific proof is available, the therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has so far claimed at least 2,15,138 lives and infected at least 30,91,141 people worldwide since its outbreak, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The United States continued to be the worst-affected, with over 10,03,625 cases and over 57,000 deaths. President Donald Trump has projected that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but said original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.