Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 20 days after ‘unlock’, PM Modi to address nation in Mann ki Baat

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Twenty days after phase one of “unlock” was announced to ease lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation in his monthly radio programme–Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister is likely to talk about measures taken to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus. In his last interaction with chief ministers, PM Modi had said “unlock, unlock, unlock” should be the way forward as they fight to control the pandemic. Several states have since reimposed full or partial lockdown as cases surge.
With India reporting 18,552 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections crossed the 5 lakh-mark to reach 5,08,953 on Saturday including 15,685 deaths and 2,95,881 recoveries. It took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh and just 39 days to go past the five lakh-mark. The last one lakh cases have been added in less than a week.
For the last two days, Maharashtra has been reporting around 5,000 new cases, reversing the trend of a slowdown in its growth rate for more than a month. Delhi, which has increased its testing capacities, has reported a sharp hike in the new detections. The Health Ministry has introduced a range of other tests from time to time as the country ramps up its testing to nearly 2.15 lakh per day.
The number of coronavirus cases is approaching the 10 million mark globally, including at least 4,95,845 deaths, with the most number of cases (24,93,873) and fatalities (1,25,377) reported from the United States, followed by Brazil at 12,74,974 cases, Russia (6,26,779) and India.
AFTER the Goa Church, it’s the Mosque committee which is looking to open from July 1, with the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats issuing an advisory allowing mosques in safe zones in Goa to open their prayer halls.
The Advisory has listed a bunch of SOPs to be followed, including ensuring the entry and exit are from different doors, along with social distancing norms, and compulsory thermal screening etc.
The Advisory also prohibits children and senior citizens from visiting, and asked attendees to do wushu at home, and prohibited touching Quran or any other book inside the masjid.
The advisory signed by Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, president Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats, further adds that the mosque will also be open only to those in close proximity of the safe zone.
Goa on Saturday meanwhile reported its third Covid death, a 76-year-old woman from South Goa. Goa now has 1128 cases, 705 active, 420 recovered and 3 deaths on Saturday. (ENS Goa)