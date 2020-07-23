Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 1,000 single day cases for the first time in Kerala, week-long lockdown in Manipur from today

With over 11 lakh cases, India, third only to the United States and Brazil, concerns are raised about its readiness to confront a surge in the cases (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

US President Donald Trump has said the United States was leading the world in terms of Covid-19 testing and India was at the second position, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship and his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’re going to be over 50 million tests. The second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and four million. I think that we are doing a tremendous amount of testing,” Trump said a White House news conference.

In fact, since April, Trump has on numerous occasions showered praise on PM Modi in his handling of the Covid-19 situation and called Indian-Americans as “great” scientists but also, at the same time, struck a retaliatory tone on the supply of hydroxychloroquine from the country. Interestingly, just weeks before the HCQ fracas, Trump was in India for a bilateral visit — his first as US President.

India coronavirus numbers explained: How to read the serological survey results from Mumbai and Delhi

Results of two different serological surveys, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai found the presence of novel Coronavirus-specific antibodies in slightly less than 25 per cent of those tested. This could mean that in either of these cities, there were chances that about 25 per cent of the city’s population had already been infected by the virus, if we assume that the disease was uniformly spread in the population.

Serological tests, that look for disease-specific antibodies in an individual, are carried out to estimate the spread of the disease in a population group. Since it is not possible to do a diagnostic test on everyone, the real number of people infected by the disease is not known, especially since most of the patients are known to be asymptomatic. Health authorities therefore depend on serological tests to estimate this number.

The serological survey in Delhi tested 21,387 people, and found that 22.86 per cent of these had developed antibodies against Covid19. In Mumbai’s case, 9,590 individuals were tested, and antibodies were detected in 24.3 per cent of them.