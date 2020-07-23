scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 1,000 single day cases for the first time in Kerala, week-long lockdown in Manipur from today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The country ranks third globally in the number of cases, behind only the United States and Brazil. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 1:05:59 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, lockdown latest news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news Health workers in a mobile Covid testing van take swab samples for rapid testing in New Delhi

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With 37,724 fresh cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has so far recorded 11,82,915 coronavirus cases including 7,53,050 recoveries and 28,732 deaths. The country ranks third globally in the number of cases, behind only the United States and Brazil.

On Wednesday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government will seriously consider reimposing a complete lockdown after the state, for the first time, breached the 1000-mark in a single day. The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced a 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, while a seven-day complete lockdown in Manipur starting Thursday could extend to 14 days, CM Biren Singh said. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, reporting the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 3,37,607 cases.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India hopes to embark on phase III human clinical trials with the Oxford University vaccine candidate by August, CEO Adar Poonawalla, told The Indian Express. “We hope to enroll a few thousand people and if all goes well, the vaccine should be out by the year-end,” said Poonawalla. While the final figure will be decided by the Drug Controller General of India, when asked about the cost of the vaccine, Poonawalla said the cost of the vaccine is estimated to be below Rs 1,000.

The number of coronavirus infections in the world has crossed 15 million, at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Seven-day total lockdown in Manipur starts today; Kerala mulls total lockdown as state records over 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, lockdown news, lockdown latest news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news With over 11 lakh cases, India, third only to the United States and Brazil, concerns are raised about its readiness to confront a surge in the cases (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

US President Donald Trump has said the United States was leading the world in terms of Covid-19 testing and India was at the second position, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship and his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’re going to be over 50 million tests. The second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and four million. I think that we are doing a tremendous amount of testing,” Trump said a White House news conference.

In fact, since April, Trump has on numerous occasions showered praise on PM Modi in his handling of the Covid-19 situation and called Indian-Americans as “great” scientists but also, at the same time, struck a retaliatory tone on the supply of hydroxychloroquine from the country. Interestingly, just weeks before the HCQ fracas, Trump was in India for a bilateral visit — his first as US President.

India coronavirus numbers explained: How to read the serological survey results from Mumbai and Delhi

Results of two different serological surveys, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai found the presence of novel Coronavirus-specific antibodies in slightly less than 25 per cent of those tested. This could mean that in either of these cities, there were chances that about 25 per cent of the city’s population had already been infected by the virus, if we assume that the disease was uniformly spread in the population.

Serological tests, that look for disease-specific antibodies in an individual, are carried out to estimate the spread of the disease in a population group. Since it is not possible to do a diagnostic test on everyone, the real number of people infected by the disease is not known, especially since most of the patients are known to be asymptomatic. Health authorities therefore depend on serological tests to estimate this number.

The serological survey in Delhi tested 21,387 people, and found that 22.86 per cent of these had developed antibodies against Covid19. In Mumbai’s case, 9,590 individuals were tested, and antibodies were detected in 24.3 per cent of them.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.