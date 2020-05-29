Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Three days before lockdown is lifted, Shah speaks to CMs; Covid cases on rise

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

As countries scramble to stem the spread of Covid-19, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, has provided some hope of a vaccine being ready as early as November even as epidemiology experts have warned that the novel coronavirus might not go away with the development of an injection.

The experts have said the novel coronavirus would likely remain for years to come, and may eventually, become endemic like HIV, measles and chickenpox, a report in The Washington Post said.

Meanwhile, US biotechnology company Novavax, which started human trials of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for Covid-19 earlier this week in Australia, is buying a manufacturing plant from Serum Institute of India in its bid to produce one billion doses next year, Reuters reported.

The government Thursday said there are about 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. Dr K Vijayraghavan, principal scientific advisor to Government to India, said it takes a long time to develop a vaccine but since we need to develop it in one year, the world is investing in over a 100 vaccines at the same time. The entire process will cost 2-3 billion dollars.

Kochi: Passengers arrive from Dubai by an Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, (PTI Photo)

An increase of more than 300 infections of novel Coronavirus in last one week has ensured that Kerala is now growing at a rate faster than the national average. Kerala had been extremely successful in containing the spread of the disease till about the middle of this month, but a fresh wave of infections triggered by incoming travellers from within the country, and abroad, has seen the numbers go up rapidly.

In the last one week, the total number of confirmed infections in the state has gone up from 666 to 1,003. It means the current doubling time for the state (calculated on seven day compounded growth rate) is just below 12 days. The national doubling time of total infections right now is 14 days.

Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province (Chinatopix Via AP)

Loss of the sense of smell (and taste), one of the more recently identified symptoms of Covid-19, is now recognised as such by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the health authorities of some countries, including the US.

A new study in mice has sought to explore why this symptom appears in some Covid-19 patients. They have reported their findings in the American Chemical Society’s journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

Tracking the proteins

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, hijacks two human proteins to invade cells. One is the ACE2 “receptor” on the cell surface (it opens the door for the virus) while the other is called TMPRSS2, which the virus uses to replicate its genetic material. Here's all you need to know