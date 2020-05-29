Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Three days before lockdown is lifted, Shah speaks to CMs; Covid cases on rise
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown Extension News Live Updates: While the country attempts to reopen the economy, in limbo since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24, the number of coronavirus cases are yet to see a downward trend.
Anita Mishra, wife of migrant worker Ramgopal Mishra, delivers a baby onboard the Shramik special train. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With three days left for the lifting of the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown on May 31, Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday spoke to chief ministers of states on their views in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and on extending the lockdown further from June 1. “The home minister spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extending the lockdown beyond May 31,” a home ministry official said.
While the country attempts to reopen the economy, in limbo since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24, the number of coronavirus cases are yet to see a downward trend. India reported 6,566 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,58,333 on Thursday including 4,531 deaths and 67,691 recoveries. However, an analysis of statewise data shows that when it comes to Covid patients requiring critical care, their share, even in high-burden states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, remains low. So is the demand for ventilators.
Meanwhile, over 1,00,000 people have died in the United States, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Blaming China again for the pandemic, US President Donald Trump called Covid-19 a very bad “gift” from the country. Almost 6 million people have been infected with the virus globally, even as countries prepare to lift lockdown restrictions over threat of an economic collapse.
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown Extension News Live Updates: Ahead of lifting of lockdown, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to chief ministers on exit strategy and a possible extension. Total cases near 1,60,000 as curbs are relaxed.
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
As countries scramble to stem the spread of Covid-19, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, has provided some hope of a vaccine being ready as early as November even as epidemiology experts have warned that the novel coronavirus might not go away with the development of an injection.
The experts have said the novel coronavirus would likely remain for years to come, and may eventually, become endemic like HIV, measles and chickenpox, a report in The Washington Post said.
Meanwhile, US biotechnology company Novavax, which started human trials of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for Covid-19 earlier this week in Australia, is buying a manufacturing plant from Serum Institute of India in its bid to produce one billion doses next year, Reuters reported.
The government Thursday said there are about 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics, who are trying to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. Dr K Vijayraghavan, principal scientific advisor to Government to India, said it takes a long time to develop a vaccine but since we need to develop it in one year, the world is investing in over a 100 vaccines at the same time. The entire process will cost 2-3 billion dollars.
Kochi: Passengers arrive from Dubai by an Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, (PTI Photo)
An increase of more than 300 infections of novel Coronavirus in last one week has ensured that Kerala is now growing at a rate faster than the national average. Kerala had been extremely successful in containing the spread of the disease till about the middle of this month, but a fresh wave of infections triggered by incoming travellers from within the country, and abroad, has seen the numbers go up rapidly.
In the last one week, the total number of confirmed infections in the state has gone up from 666 to 1,003. It means the current doubling time for the state (calculated on seven day compounded growth rate) is just below 12 days. The national doubling time of total infections right now is 14 days.
Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province (Chinatopix Via AP)
Loss of the sense of smell (and taste), one of the more recently identified symptoms of Covid-19, is now recognised as such by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the health authorities of some countries, including the US.
A new study in mice has sought to explore why this symptom appears in some Covid-19 patients. They have reported their findings in the American Chemical Society’s journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.
Tracking the proteins
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, hijacks two human proteins to invade cells. One is the ACE2 “receptor” on the cell surface (it opens the door for the virus) while the other is called TMPRSS2, which the virus uses to replicate its genetic material. Here's all you need to know