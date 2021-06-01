scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Covid-19 India Live Updates: SC flags dual vaccine pricing; Vijayan calls for united effort in procuring jabs from Centre

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown and Cases News Live Updates: India recorded over 1.52 lakh new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, taking the country’s total infections to over 2.80 crore. With 3,128 new fatalities, the lowest since April 26, the death toll is now at over 3.29 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 8:27:23 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates:Covid-19 patients undergo treatment at a Covid Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in New Delhi, Saturday, May, 29, 2021. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: TheSupreme Court Monday wondered if the mandatory registration requirement on the CoWIN portal for people to access COVID-19 vaccines is practical given the digital divide in the country and asked the government to “wake up and smell the coffee” and ensure that its vaccine policy is flexible enough to accommodate changes to address concerns. The Centre, in reply, said that it is not oblivious to ground realities and since this is a dynamic situation, no policy is cast in stone. It also said it hopes to vaccinate all eligible persons by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his non-BJP counterparts in 11 states and called for a united effort in demanding that the Centre procure Covid-19 vaccines required by the states and distribute them free of cost. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has, meanwhile, shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to give free vacccines to the state.

On the vaccine front, the Uttar Pradesh government will today launch ‘Mission June’ campaign, a massive vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate over one crore people in the state against Covid-19 in the next 30 days.

In other news, the COVID-19 variant first found in India will henceforth be referred to as the “Delta variant”, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday. It also said that it will be using greek alphabets as labels for the categories of mutations.

Live Blog

SC flags dual vaccine pricing; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to 11 non-BJP CMs asking for Covid vaccines from Centre. Follow this space to get the latest updates.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: SC flags dual vaccine pricing; Pinarayi Vijayan calls for united effort in procuring Covid vaccines from Centre Sanitization drive being carried out in industrial areas prior to unlocking at Anand Parbat Industrial Area, New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Meanwhile, with the Opposition criticising the Centre for putting onus on states to procure a big part of their Covid-19 vaccination requirement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Government had a “perfect policy” regarding immunisation, but had to change it under demands from various states. He appealed that all chief ministers should “come together and approach the Prime Minister to form a centralised policy for Covid vaccination”. “The Prime Minister will also consider it,” he said, adding that he was willing to talk to the CMs in this regard.
Chouhan said the Centre had found it difficult to come out with a uniform policy due to the conflicting opinions as well as demands of states, and hence it left vaccine procurement to them. “Chief Ministers should speak to the Central government… Milke faisla karna chahiye ki kendra sarkar kare (We should decide together that the Centre should do it). See, if there are differences, we speak in different voices, an atmosphere gets created that the Centre too finds it difficult to work… And if we differ, think only about political interests, it leads to these kind of visangatiyan (inconsistencies). Mein toh sabhi mukhyamantriyon se ye appeal karta hoon ki hum sab saath milen aur kendra sarkar se appeal karen… Pradhan Mantri se ye appeal karen. Pradhan Mantri bhi ye vichar karenge (I would appeal to all chief ministers that we come together and appeal to the Centre… to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also consider it).”

 

