Covid-19 India Live Updates: SC flags dual vaccine pricing; Vijayan calls for united effort in procuring jabs from Centre

Covid-19 patients undergo treatment at a Covid Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in New Delhi, Saturday, May, 29, 2021. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: TheSupreme Court Monday wondered if the mandatory registration requirement on the CoWIN portal for people to access COVID-19 vaccines is practical given the digital divide in the country and asked the government to “wake up and smell the coffee” and ensure that its vaccine policy is flexible enough to accommodate changes to address concerns. The Centre, in reply, said that it is not oblivious to ground realities and since this is a dynamic situation, no policy is cast in stone. It also said it hopes to vaccinate all eligible persons by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to his non-BJP counterparts in 11 states and called for a united effort in demanding that the Centre procure Covid-19 vaccines required by the states and distribute them free of cost. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has, meanwhile, shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to give free vacccines to the state.

On the vaccine front, the Uttar Pradesh government will today launch ‘Mission June’ campaign, a massive vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate over one crore people in the state against Covid-19 in the next 30 days.

In other news, the COVID-19 variant first found in India will henceforth be referred to as the “Delta variant”, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday. It also said that it will be using greek alphabets as labels for the categories of mutations.