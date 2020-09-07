scorecardresearch
Monday, September 07, 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates: Metro services resume today amid social distancing protocols; India has 41 lakh cases

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: With 90,633 new cases, the infections in India crossed the 41 lakh mark. As many as 1065 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the casualties in the country to 70,626.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2020 7:35:05 am
Sanitisation work in progress at the Khyberpass Metro depot Sunday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: After five months of suspension, metro rail services resumed in selected parts of the country. With facemasks and social distancing protocols being mandatory, only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the trains. Tokens or cash transactions are discouraged and only smartcards are allowed in many cities. Based on central guidelines, the metro authorities of Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have prepared their standard operating procedures. Maharashtra will not be resuming the metro operation this month.

India has emerged as the country with the second-largest number of people infected with novel coronavirus, having overtaken Brazil on Saturday when it added more than 90,000 new infections, a fresh record. As on Saturday, India had more than 41.13 lakh confirmed infections, of which more than 8.62 lakh were active cases. Only the United States, where more than 61 lakh people have so far been found to be infected, is ahead of India. Haryana leader Deepender Hooda, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac are among the politicians who tested positive on Sunday.

In another news, the Russian research institute has now submitted “comprehensive data” on the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine to Indian authorities. As this “comprehensive data” is evaluated by experts in India, one option, sources said, is to have a separate Phase 3 clinical trial after necessary approvals from regulators here. In fact, according to the official Sputnik V website, run by sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia plans to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and the Philippines.

07:35 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Restarting today, Delhi Metro says talk less, travel light

Talk less, avoid commuting unnecessarily and travel light — as Delhi Metro resumes operations in the capital after 169 days on Monday amid the Covid pandemic, authorities have asked commuters to follow guidelines to help stop the virus spread. Services started in a staggered manner, with the Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli in Delhi-HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon) and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon the first to be made operational. Remaining lines will restart gradually by September 12.

At a testing centre in New Delhi (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

With 90,633 new cases, the infections in India crossed the 41 lakh mark. Of the 41,13,812 cases, 8,62,320 are active infections, while 31,80,866 patients have already been discharged. As many as 1065 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the casualties in the country to 70,626.

India has overtaken Brazil to now become the country with the second-largest number of people infected with novel coronavirus. Brazil, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation, has 40.41 lakh infected people. Only the United States, where more than 60 lakh people have so far been infected, is ahead of India now. This is the first time that India has reported over 90,000 new cases.

Maharashtra reported the fastest growth is coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 lakh cases, a senior state health official said. According to data of the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,76,587 COVID-19 cases last month, 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June. "On August 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 4,31,719, which jumped to 8,08,306 on September 1. This is probably the fastest growth of cases in the state since January," the health official said. One of the reasons for the growth in number of positive cases is the increased number of tests, he said, adding that last month, the state carried out 20,16,809 tests.

