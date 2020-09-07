Coronavirus Live Updates: Metro services resume today amid social distancing protocols; India has 41 lakh cases

Sanitisation work in progress at the Khyberpass Metro depot Sunday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: After five months of suspension, metro rail services resumed in selected parts of the country. With facemasks and social distancing protocols being mandatory, only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the trains. Tokens or cash transactions are discouraged and only smartcards are allowed in many cities. Based on central guidelines, the metro authorities of Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have prepared their standard operating procedures. Maharashtra will not be resuming the metro operation this month.

India has emerged as the country with the second-largest number of people infected with novel coronavirus, having overtaken Brazil on Saturday when it added more than 90,000 new infections, a fresh record. As on Saturday, India had more than 41.13 lakh confirmed infections, of which more than 8.62 lakh were active cases. Only the United States, where more than 61 lakh people have so far been found to be infected, is ahead of India. Haryana leader Deepender Hooda, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac are among the politicians who tested positive on Sunday.

In another news, the Russian research institute has now submitted “comprehensive data” on the safety and efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine to Indian authorities. As this “comprehensive data” is evaluated by experts in India, one option, sources said, is to have a separate Phase 3 clinical trial after necessary approvals from regulators here. In fact, according to the official Sputnik V website, run by sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia plans to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and the Philippines.