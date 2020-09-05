scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Infections near 40 lakh, Haryana sero survey finds virus antibodies in 8% people

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: September 5, 2020 9:00:00 am
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Workers sanitize the bar area in New Delhi on Friday.

Antibodies against SARSCoV-2 were found among 8 per cent of the the state’s population in a seroprevalence survey conducted in Haryana last month, with people in urban areas and districts in the National Capital Region found affected more.

This week, attributing the shortfall in GST collections to disruptions due to Covid-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an Act-of-God-like situation. Now legal experts and those who have worked with the government say that by invoking the “Act of God” in shrugging away its Constitutional responsibility of assured payments to states under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the Centre has set a precedent that could have wider ramifications.

Meanwhile, at least 6.5 lakh households have already completed 100 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) in five months of the current financial year

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected 26,521,304 people and claimed the lives of 873,131 people so far. As many as 17,638,249 have recovered. On the vaccine front, Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for White House’s vaccine programme, has said it was “extremely unlikely” though “not impossible” for a vaccine to be made available by the end of next month. Also, the much-criticised Russian vaccine for novel coronavirus was found to be safe and also triggered a “strong” immune response, according to results of phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials published in The Lancet.

09:00 (IST)05 Sep 2020
Explained: What counts as ‘Act of God’?
In April, the Bombay High Court did not accept the force majeure argument that had cited the lockdown for failure to fulfil a contract. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed across the globe to contain the spread of the virus has resulted in major disruptions in economic activity. Businesses are looking towards a legal provision — the force majeure or “Act of God” clause that has its origins in the Napoleonic Code — to cut losses.

This week, attributing the shortfall in GST collections to disruptions due to Covid-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is facing an Act-of-God-like situation.

On February 19, The Finance Ministry had issued an office memorandum inviting attention to the force majeure clause (FMC) in the 2017 Manual for Procurement of Goods issued by the Department of Expenditure clarifying that the pandemic “should be considered a case of natural calamity and FMC may be invoked, wherever considered appropriate”.

08:43 (IST)05 Sep 2020
Haryana sero survey finds virus antibodies in 8% people
The sero survey was conducted by the state government in association with PGIMER, Chandigarh. In all, 18,905 samples were tested across the state's 22 districts, Vij said. (Representational image)

Antibodies against SARSCoV-2 were found among 8 per cent of the the state’s population in a seroprevalence survey conducted in Haryana last month, with people in urban areas and districts in the National Capital Region found affected more, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

According to the survey, Faridabad tops the list, with 25.8 per cent of people in the district having had the infection at some point, while Rohtak – at 1.1 per cent seroprevalence – was the lowest. Prevalence is more in urban areas (9.6 per cent) compared to rural areas (6.9 per cent), it reported.

The survey found seropositivity of 7.8 per cent in samples of women tested, and 8 per cent among samples of men. Prevalence was found higher among women in Bhiwani, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Mahendragarh district, and higher among men in Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Panipat, and Yamunanagar districts.

08:40 (IST)05 Sep 2020
Welcome to our Coronavirus LIVE blog

Welcome to our Coronavirus LIVE blog. India has been reporting more than 80,000 cases per day for the last two days pushing the total number of infections in the country to nearly 40 lakh ( 3,936,747) including 68,472 fatalities, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Follow to get all the latest updates here

 

pune coronavirus latest updates, pune covid cases, Sassoon General Hospital, Sassoon General Hospital covid cases, pune covid hospitals, pune jumbo covid facility, pune city news Coronavirus India LIVE updates: At the jumbo facility in Pune on Wednesday. (Photo by Arul Horizon)

Clearing the way for NEET and JEE (Main), the Supreme Court Friday dismissed a clutch of petitions, including one filed by Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states, seeking a review of its August 17 order that allowed the entrance exams for medical and engineering courses to be conducted.

Global food price inflation is back in the positive territory. This isn’t bad news for Indian farmers ahead of the harvest season for kharif crops, even as agriculture is the only sector that has grown 3.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in April-June amid the overall economy contracting by 22.8 per cent.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index (FPI) averaged 96.1 points in August, rising for the third successive month, from 91 in May, 93.1 in June and 94.3 in July. Annual food inflation based on the global index (base year: 2014-16=100) stood at 2.24 per cent, up from -1.23 per cent in April, -3.40 per cent in May, -2.31 per cent in June and -0.85 per cent in July.

International food prices have been very volatile for almost a year. Between August 2019 and January 2020, inflation based on the FPI soared from -1.99 per cent to 9.94 per cent (see chart). The index itself touched 102.5 points in January, the highest since December 2014, reflecting supply tightness building up in many commodities — from palm oil and sugar to rice and skimmed milk powder (SMP) — after a prolonged period of low producer realisations.

The race for producing a coronavirus vaccine has now got converted into a race to produce it before the November 3 US Presidential elections. The entire discussion on vaccines is now centred around the question whether a vaccine can be made available, even notionally, before that date.

Developments of the last few days suggest that, at least in the United States, that was the goal everyone was working to achieve.

On Thursday, Pfizer, one of the leading contenders to produce the vaccine, said it was hoping to get the effectiveness data from the ongoing phase-3 trials by the end of October, and if the results were satisfactory, it would move immediately to seek emergency use authorisation from the FDA.

