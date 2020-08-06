Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Daily increase of 50,000 cases for a week; Lakshadweep only region free of pandemic

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: For a week now, India has reported a daily increase of over 50,000 in fresh coronavirus cases pushing the country’s tally to over 19 lakh cases, including 39,795 deaths. At 51,700, the number of recoveries was also the highest-ever for a single day. 12,82,215 people have recovered from the infection so far.
A day after Delhi reported less than 10,000 active cases, the national capital Wednesday recorded 1,076 fresh coronavirus cases taking the number of active cases to 10,072. The city recorded 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in a month. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at 4,68,265 total cases and 16,476 deaths.
With the virus spreading rapidly all over the country, there are only three states right now, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, that have less than 1,000 people infected with the disease. Lakshadweep, hasn’t reported even a single case till now, becoming the only region in India entirely free of the epidemic.
Globally, over 18.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus including over 7 lakh who died. The World Health Organisation has cautioned Russia against rushing through with its vaccine, which the country has claimed will be ready by the second week of this month. It has also said that the vaccine would be in market by next month, and mass vaccinations would begin by October.