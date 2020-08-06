scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Daily increase of 50,000 cases for a week; Lakshadweep only region free of pandemic

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: At 51,700, the number of recoveries was also the highest-ever for a single day. 12,82,215 people have recovered from the infection so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2020 1:38:44 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india A mall being sanitised in Mumbai for ‘unlock 3’.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: For a week now, India has reported a daily increase of over 50,000 in fresh coronavirus cases pushing the country’s tally to over 19 lakh cases, including 39,795 deaths. At 51,700, the number of recoveries was also the highest-ever for a single day. 12,82,215 people have recovered from the infection so far.

A day after Delhi reported less than 10,000 active cases, the national capital Wednesday recorded 1,076 fresh coronavirus cases taking the number of active cases to 10,072. The city recorded 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in a month. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state at 4,68,265 total cases and 16,476 deaths.

With the virus spreading rapidly all over the country, there are only three states right now, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, that have less than 1,000 people infected with the disease. Lakshadweep, hasn’t reported even a single case till now, becoming the only region in India entirely free of the epidemic.

Globally, over 18.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus including over 7 lakh who died. The World Health Organisation has cautioned Russia against rushing through with its vaccine, which the country has claimed will be ready by the second week of this month. It has also said that the vaccine would be in market by next month, and mass vaccinations would begin by October.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The country has recorded over 50,000 cases each day in the last week; tally crosses 19 lakh-mark

coronavirus, coronavirus news, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Samples from the Oxford vaccine trial. (AP/File)

Two Indian vaccine candidates that have started human trials are progressing at great speeds. Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research, announced on Tuesday that phase-I trials of these two candidates were all but over.

Bhargava said Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had completed its phase-I studies for its vaccine candidate at 11 of the 12 selected sites. The company had already started phase-II trials at these places. The other vaccine candidate, being developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, had also started phase-II trials at 11 sites, he said.

The two companies had begun injecting the participants for their vaccine candidates around July 15. Bharat Biotech was aiming to rope in around 1,125 participants in its phase I/II trials, while Zydus was targeting around 1,048 participants.

Both these companies had got approvals to carry out phase-I and phase-II trials at one go. In phase-I trial, the vaccine is tested for its safety in human beings, while in phase-II its ability to trigger immune response in human body is assessed. In normal times, each phase of trial takes up to several months to be completed.

Meanwhile, Russia’s candidate vaccine was reported to have completed phase-I human trials in the second week of July. According to a news report in the Russia’s TASS news agency at that time, the phase-II trials were started on July 13. It is not clear whether the phase-II trials have also declared to have been completed. Usually, each of these phases can take several months to be completed. But considering the prevailing emergency situation, vaccine trials are being fast-tracked across the world.

This rush to produce the vaccine is leading to a lot of discomfort. Over the weekend, while testifying before a panel of US lawmakers, Anthony Fauci, a top US public health expert and one of the most trusted voices on the Coronavirus epidemic, had expressed doubts over the vaccines being produced in China and Russia. A Chinese vaccine has already been approved for limited use, without going through phase-III trials. It is being administered only to army personnel right now.

HUNT FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE: THE STORY SO FAR

*More than 160 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials *23 of them in clinical trials *Six in final stages, phase-III of human trials *At least eight candidate vaccines being developed in India. Two of these have entered phase-I human trials.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.