Coronavirus India Live Updates: Close to 1,000 deaths again in 24 hours, overall caseload at 6.9 million

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India continued to record a massive surge in its Covid tally with as many as 70,000 cases in a single day. While the overall caseload stood at 6,906,151, the number of fatalities rose to 106,490.
Meanwhile, the Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against Covid-19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues asking people to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign comes ahead of festivals and the winter season and amid the opening up of the economy.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for securing supplies of 400 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine that the company is developing. The deal will allow member countries to access guaranteed supplies of 200 million doses once the vaccine is ready, hopefully, early next year. The agreement keeps open the possibility of supplies of another 200 million doses, if the need arises.
Globally, over 36.4 million people have been infected while more than 1.05 million have succumbed to the virus. The United States continues to remain the worst-affected followed by India and Brazil.
The practice of putting up home isolation posters outside houses of those who have tested positive for Covid will end in the city, officials have decided. The move comes a week after the Delhi High Court sought the state government’s response on a plea asking officials to do away with the practice. The poster mentions the number of people in a household that have tested positive and the duration of home isolation. Existing posters will also be taken down. According to sources, the decision has been taken after it was found out that several people, even those with symptoms, were not coming forward to get tested fearing that a poster will be put up outside their homes. A senior government official said: “Due to the stigma attached with the disease, not many people were voluntarily coming forward to get tested. The move has been taken to motivate people. In several cases, patients have reached the hospital in a severe stage which leads to complications. We do not want that scenario.” Read more here
