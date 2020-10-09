Coronavirus India Live Updates: Close to 1,000 deaths again in 24 hours, overall caseload at 6.9 million

Covid testing underway at a Delhi centre.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India continued to record a massive surge in its Covid tally with as many as 70,000 cases in a single day. While the overall caseload stood at 6,906,151, the number of fatalities rose to 106,490.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Thursday launched a public awareness drive as part of its fight against Covid-19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues asking people to take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign comes ahead of festivals and the winter season and amid the opening up of the economy.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for securing supplies of 400 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine that the company is developing. The deal will allow member countries to access guaranteed supplies of 200 million doses once the vaccine is ready, hopefully, early next year. The agreement keeps open the possibility of supplies of another 200 million doses, if the need arises.

Globally, over 36.4 million people have been infected while more than 1.05 million have succumbed to the virus. The United States continues to remain the worst-affected followed by India and Brazil.