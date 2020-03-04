Coronavirus outbreak in India: Cases rise to 28, Health Minister says 27,000 people under surveillance

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Outside the quarantine facility in Manesar. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Coronavirus outbreak in India: Outside the quarantine facility in Manesar. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The government stepped up measures to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus in India, as more patients were quarantined across the country on fears of having contracted the virus. The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 28 on Tuesday, including 16 Italians. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said 27,000 people have been placed under community surveillance.

The number of cases has risen from six — a resident of New Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur tested positive on Monday, while three were cured and discharged in Kerala in January.

Among the 28 patients who tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday were six in Agra who were in contact with a New Delhi resident. The government said it would adopt a “cluster approach”, and visit houses within 3 kilometres of his resident to trace possible cases of infection.

Over 3,000 people have died of coronavirus worldwide, while some 90,000 people have been infected.

Coronavirus in India: Govt measures

The government has made it mandatory for international passengers to submit a self-declaration form on arrival, which collects personal data including travel history and possible contact with over people there.

Regular visas and e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or before March 3 — who have not entered India yet — have been suspended.

Thermal screening has been set up at airports across the country; it is compulsory for passengers arriving via flights from Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

PM Modi to skip Holi celebrations due to coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he would skip Holi celebrations this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He said he would not participate as experts across the world have advised to “reduce mass gatherings” to avoid the spread of the disease.

A day earlier, Modi had said he conducted “an extensive review regarding preparedness”, and that “there is no need to panic”.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

He also tweeted a 24×7 helpline number (+91 1123978046) and email id (ncov2019@gmail.com) to report any suspected cases and to seek further help. We called this number, and here’s what happened

Coronavirus outbreak in India: A metro in Hyderabad is sanitised amid a coronavirus outbreak in India. One resident of the city tested positive for the virus on Monday, while two others are suspected to have contracted it as well. Further tests are underway.

Coronavirus effect: RBI says ready to step in; Federal Reserve cuts rates

The Reserve Bank of India Tuesday said it was ready to take appropriate action to ensure orderly functioning of the financial markets, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which poses the biggest threat to the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. Its comments came after a meeting between the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bankers — it comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

As coronavirus cases in India rise, Sensex and Rupee fall after opening strong today. While Sensex at BSE is down 450 points or 1.2%, Rupee has lost 25 paise and is trading at 73.5 against the USD @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) March 4, 2020

“The RBI is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability,” the RBI said.

Coronavirus outbreak in India: Thermal screening has been set up at airports across the country. Coronavirus outbreak in India: Thermal screening has been set up at airports across the country.

The US’ central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by half-point in response to the coronavirus impact. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powerll said the central bank will “use our tools” to support the economy. Last week, the Dow plunged 14 per cent, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Super Tuesday 2020: Coronavirus a factor in voters’ minds

The coronavirus was on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, a big day in the race for the Democratic nomination ahead of the US Presidential elections in November. According to a Reuters report, voters in five of the bigger states said the disease impacted their decision, as the political and economic crisis over the outbreak was escalating.

Are hand sanitisers effective? They are, provided they are alcohol-based and the alcohol content is more than 60%. The US Centers for Disease Control “recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible because handwashing reduces the amounts of all types of germs and chemicals on hands. But if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.” Hand-washing, though, remains the first and best step, preferably with warm water.

In other news from the US, Amazon has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus among its workforce. In an email, it notified employees who had been in contact with the patient at its Seattle office. The patient, according to Bloomberg, stopped going to office on February 25.

Interested in tech news? Here’s more from on how coronavirus has impacted tech companies: Twitter encourages employees to work from home; Apple to reopen factories in China; Facebook and Microsoft cancel its events; Xiaomi, Vivo delay software updates. Also read how COVID-19 has impacted the Indian smartphone market.

Coronavirus outbreak in India: In Bengaluru, KSRTC employees are briefed about measures to be taken in the wake of the virus. Coronavirus outbreak in India: In Bengaluru, KSRTC employees are briefed about measures to be taken in the wake of the virus.

Indian Navy postpones its largest ever exercise

The Indian Navy has postponed its largest ever multi-nation war game exercise in the wake of the uptick in coronavirus cases in the country. The event — Milan 2020 — was to be held on March 18 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Navy said the exercise has been indefinitely postponed “taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19”.

Milan 2020, the Navy said in a statement, had “generated a very enthusiastic response, with Navies around the world having expressed their desire to participate… in deference to this interest, the Indian Navy looks forward toward scheduling MILAN at a later convenient date.”

Amravati MP Navneet Rana arrives at the Parliament complex wearing a face mask on Wednesday. She also spoke at length of the outbreak of the disease. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Amravati MP Navneet Rana arrives at the Parliament complex wearing a face mask on Wednesday. She also spoke at length of the outbreak of the disease. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at what’s happening across the world

China, where the coronavirus broke out, confirmed 38 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,981 with a total of 80,270 infected. Outside Hubei, the epicentre, there were only four deaths. In South Korea, the death toll has risen to 32, with 5,328 people infected. In Italy, the toll jumped to 79, with over 2,500 confirmed cases. In Iran, at least 77 people have died while 2,336 are infected.

In Japan, 12 people have died and over 1,000 are infected. There are 39 cases in the UK. France has said there are 21 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 212. Four people had earlier died.

With social media rife with suggestions — from using alcohol spray to bleach to combat coronavirus — the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a note debunking 12 myths about the virus.

