J&K: PSA detention of 31 people revoked

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday revoked the detention of 31 detainees under the Public Safety Act (PSA). All 31 detainees are in different jails across the Union Territory and “will be released in the next few days”, sources said.

Of the 31 detainees, 17 are from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu division. Five detainees are from Baramulla, four each from Anantnag and Budgam, two from Bandipore and One each from Kupwara and Pulwama. All the 14 detainees from Jammu are from Poonch district.

Sources in the administration also said that at least 16 people, all being held under PSA, were released last week.

Not all those whose detention was revoked Monday were booked in the run up to the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir when several political leaders and party workers were placed under detention.

Confirming the development, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said the majority of those whose detention was revoked were booked after August 5, when the special status was scrapped.

Before the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was announced, the administration sent a list with names of 14 people in jails outside J&K and 88 within the Union Territory across different districts, seeking inputs on who could be released.

Following a March 23 Supreme Court order to all states and UTs, J&K set up its high-level committee to include the Executive chairman State Legal Services Authority, Principal Secretary Home as well DGP J&K police. This committee, as per SC directions, will determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole for four to six weeks to avoid overcrowding in jails to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

Political parties across the spectrum in J&K have been demanding the release of prisoners in jails, citing the outbreak.

