Coronavirus lockdown: Wearing masks in public

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh has made wearing masks compu-lsory. Triple-layer masks available in the market or home-made masks with three layers can be used. Not wearing it will be treated as a violation of the State Epidemic Diseases Act and Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, 1949.

Odisha: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Thursday said the state government has decided to penalise people not wearing a mask in public, across the state. “From today, it is an an offence to not wear a mask in public. For the first three violations, the fine will be Rs 200 each time, and in the fourth instance and beyond the penalty will be Rs 500 for every instance”.

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made it mandatory for citizens to wear a mask in all urban areas. Violaters will be penalised under section 188 of IPC. All will have to compulsorily wear a three-ply mask or a reusable cloth mask, even while in their vehicles.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks in public places and while travelling in vehicles. The civic body said these masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or home-made, washable masks. Violators will be punished under Section 188 of IPC, which deals with disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant.

Delhi: The government has made wearing masks mandatory for anyone stepping out of their house. Masks made out of a handkerchief or a piece of cloth, which cover the nose and mouth, are acceptable. Those in their official or personal vehicle also have to follow the order. Violators will be booked under Section 188.

Uttar Pradesh: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said anyone stepping out of their home will have to wear a mask. Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad had said that in case a person does not have a mask, they can use a scarf, towel, handkerchief or stoll to cover the face. The state has not specified penalty for violation.

Chandigarh: Any person found not wearing a mask in public in the city will be arrested under Section 188. Union Territory Adviser Manoj Parida issued these orders under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Surat: Surat Municipal Corporation has made wearing of masks compulsory, imposing a fine of Rs 100 for flouting the rule. Since Wednesday, 270 people have been fined for not wearing masks. The notification issued by SMC says, “… it is compulsory to wear home-made /non-woolen masks and maintain social distancing”.

