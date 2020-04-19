Villagers struggle to pay off debts

Farmers in their field in Billah village, Panchkula. (Express Photo) Farmers in their field in Billah village, Panchkula. (Express Photo)

Asha Rani (45), the only bread earner of the household with an ailing husband and a 15-year-old son, who was already struggling to pay off her previous loan that she took for her daughter’s marriage, now bears the burden of another loan taken to keep her family afloat for the lockdown period.

“I work as a daily wage labourer and fend for my son who goes to school as well as my husband who needs several medications to fight off his pain,” said Devi, whose husband is restricted within the home due to a shattered knee. As OPDs across hospitals have also been shut, procuring medicines for him has become an added pain. “They are giving us paracetamol and sending us off,” she said.

The ongoing lockdown has not been kind to people of Billah village that falls under Panchkula. Most of its 2,000 odd residents are daily wage earners and several families now are under debt of local grocery shops, from where they buy ration and food.

“Though my landlord was kind enough to not ask for rent of this month, I have had to take daily loans from the grocer. Several have taken such loans from him,” said Deepchand (37), who had come to the village from Uttar Pradesh a few years back, to earn a livelihood. He now lives in a one-room set with his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Even though most residents understand the current situation and the need for a lockdown, they feel they that the situation will remain difficult for them for months to come. “We will not be free even after the lockdown lifts. We will be working to fend off the loans and managing to continue our lives. Even though we will not die of hunger, we know these loans will be difficult to pay off,” said 50-year-old Shamlal, who will soon start reaping his half kila land of wheat to feed his family which comprises more than twenty people.

As villagers deal with debts, black-marketing of ration is also adding to the struggle.

“Each time I go to collect ration, the person in charge of the depot denies giving it to me. I don’t understand why. I even have my ration card with me,” said Savita, who has been tirelessly standing in line to avail the ration being provided by the government. According to many villagers, the person in charge of the depot has been demanding money from those who want to procure the material.

Many say they feel betrayed by the local MLA, Gian Chand Gupta, who they allege, was last seen only during his election campaign past year. “Our local MLA has never come to visit us since the elections got over. Another local MLA owns a farmhouse here whose caravan we see coming in at morning and leave at evenings, but never has he once stopped to ask us how we are. The government is only for the rich,” said 48-year-old Kakki, while collecting wood, the only available fuel for her stove these days.

