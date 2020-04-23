Vegetable vendors clash with police in Aligarh, one constable injured

Six persons were detained in connection with the incident. (File Photo/Representational) Six persons were detained in connection with the incident. (File Photo/Representational)

A POLICE constable was injured when vegetable vendors allegedly pelted stones at a police team trying to impose lockdown norms in the old city area of Aligarh on Wednesday, officers said. The Aligarh district administration ordered closure of Bhojpura area, which has a vegetable market, after the incident, which occurred when a police team asked vendors to close their shops after the scheduled time fixed by the administration. Two coronavirus cases – the first from the district – were reported in Aligarh on Tuesday.

The injured constable, Junaid, 43, was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. His condition was stable, doctors said. Six persons were detained in connection with the incident. An FIR was registered against 34 named and 50 unidentified persons at City Kotwali police station on several charges including attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, police said.

Later in the day, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered that the market in Bhojpura area would remain closed and added that people should opt for Numaish Ground for purchasing vegetables.

According to the police, on Wednesday, they were informed that shops at the Bhojpura market were open even after 11 am even as the scheduled timing was 6 am to 10 am due to the lockdown. A police team went to the spot and found two vegetable vendors arguing over money. When constable Junaid intervened and asked them to close their shop, both vegetable vendors beat him up, police said.

Circle Officer, City, Vishal Pandey said around 10 minutes later, other shopkeepers reached the spot and started pelting stones at the police team. Additional police force reached the spot and used force to disperse the gathering, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.