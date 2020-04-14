Vadodra Police give ration kits to 6 stranded labourers

Ration kits distributed at Hazaribaug in Vadodara on Monday contained oil, dal, rice and wheat for 15 days. (Vadodara Police) Ration kits distributed at Hazaribaug in Vadodara on Monday contained oil, dal, rice and wheat for 15 days. (Vadodara Police)

Vadodara police on Monday came to the rescue of six migrant labourers from Jharkhand stranded without food, ration and work over 1,600 kilometres away from their homes, by providing them ration kits with oil, dal, rice and wheat for 15 days.

On Monday afternoon, apart from the distress calls for help from local residents, DCP Zone 2, Sandeep Chaudhary received a call from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hazaribaug in Jharkhand. The call was to seek help for the six labourers from Hazaribaug who were without food in Vadodara.

“I informed the police station concerned and we arranged ration for them. We have also shared our contact details and they can call us and approach us anytime,” Chaudhary said.

The six who moved to Vadodara three months ago were working as daily wage labourers. “We were surviving on our savings so far. Now we have run out of money. We contacted a local NGO from Hazaribaug who helped us get in touch with the SDM. We came to Vadodara only three months ago, so we did not know anyone here. We are really thankful to the Vadodara police for their help,” said Vikas Saw (23), one of the migrant workers.

“We were expecting that the lockdown would end on Tuesday but now we are uncertain… we don’t know how long we will be out of work now,” Saw added.

