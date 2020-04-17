Uttarakhand: Minor in sealed area dies, father claims negligence

Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Meenakshi Joshi said she has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (File Photo/Representational) Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Meenakshi Joshi said she has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): After his six-year-old daughter suffered an injury while playing, a Dehradun man living in a sealed area of the city was forced to rush from hospital to hospital, and even cross a river with the minor in tow, in search of medical care-a desperate hunt that ended with her death on Wednesday

The father, Mohammad Azam, claimed it was negligence on the part of a doctor stationed at a temporary dispensary in Bhagat Singh Colony that ultimately led to his daughter Aksa’s demise and sought action against her.

Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Meenakshi Joshi said she has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Dehradun DIG Arun Mohan Joshi, too, said that a Circle Officer has been directed to probe the allegations made by the girl’s father.

Azam, a tailor, told The Indian Express that he had visited the dispensary on the advice of the police personnel guarding the locality on April 10. “An officer told me that I will be given permission to move out of the area to visit the hospital if doctors at the dispensary advise that,” Azam said.

He claimed that the doctor there, without examining his daughter, simply handed him a few paracetemol tablets, which brought her no relief.

“Then I talked to a doctor in the neighbourhood over the phone. He asked me to give her Acelopehnac and visit a hospital after four days. I contacted a pharmacy that delivered me four tablets of Acelopehnac next day. That medicine gave her some relief. On Wednesday, we had to visit the hospital when her health deteriorated. I dialled 108 twice to call an ambulance, but the lines were busy,” the man said.

Azam said that he crossed the Rispana river on foot with his daughter in his arms, and reached a private clinic outside the sealed area, where he was adivised to rush to Doon Hospital.

“I was not allowed to enter it. A medical staffer told me it is for treatment of coronavirus patients only. The staff asked me to go Coronation Hospital. There, the doctor referred me to Fortis, where she was declared brought dead,” he claimed.

It turned out that the girl had suffered an internal injury in the pelvic region, the father said.

SDM (Sadar) Gopal Ram Binwal was then apprised of the incident by the family. He told The Indian Express that he visits the area everyday to interact with locals, but was not informed about the girl’s injury by the father at the time.

The girl’s postmortem report is awaited.

