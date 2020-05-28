India Coronavirus update, 28 May: Panic grips UP village after bats found dead; Chennai returnee tests positive in Arunachal

The number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,58,333 on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) The number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,58,333 on Thursday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Updates: The COVID tally in the country inched towards the 1,60,000 mark on Thursday even as the Centre prepared to hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 affected cities to formulate a plan for post May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ends.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to hold the discussion with officials from various cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, a Home Ministry official said, PTI reported.

Here is a look at all the latest developments today:

‘Indian economy to contract 5 pc in FY21’

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said the Indian economy will shrink by five per cent in the current fiscal due to the virus lockdown. Stating that the pandemic has not yet been contained in India, the rating agency in a statement said the government stimulus package is low relative to countries with similar economic impacts from the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in India and two months of lockdown — longer in some areas — have led to a sudden stop in the economy. That means growth will contract sharply this fiscal year (April 2020 to March 2021),” it said. “Economic activity will face ongoing disruption over the next year as the country transitions to a post-COVID-19 world.”

Chennai returnee tests positive in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh reported its third case after a 19-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train, tested positive, a senior official said on Thursday. The student had returned on May 24 and was placed under institutional quarantine, he said.

“The person is asymptomatic and has been shifted from a quarantine facility to a COVID care centre. His test reports arrived on Wednesday night, Health Secretary P Parthiban was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Panic grips Bishanpura village in UP after bats found dead

Panic gripped Bishanpura village after some bats were found dead during the past few days, officials said on Thursday. According to news agency PTI, the villagers complained of incidents of bats falling from trees and dying in the Maniyar police station area.

Teams of health, forest and veterinary doctors reached the village on Wednesday to take the samples for testing.

District Forest Officer Shradha Yadav said the matter has come to the knowledge of the Forest Department and four samples have been taken into custody for testing. The reasons for their death will be known only after receiving the report, Yadav added.

Maharashtra minister blames ‘reckless behaviour’ for contracting COVID-19

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his “reckless behaviour” for getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Awhad, who has now recovered, said he was kept on ventilator support for over two days.

“It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of COVID, probably I did not take peoples advice seriously. Thats why I was caught in a trap,” the NCP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Two migrants commit suicide after returning home in Uttar Pradesh

Two migrant workers, who returned to Uttar Pradesh a few days ago from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, committed suicide allegedly due to financial problems, police said on Thursday.

Suresh (22) committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his Lohara village under Mutondh police station area on Wednesday, SHO Mutondh Ramendra Tiwari said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Sindhan Kala village under Pailani police station area, Manoj (20) who had returned from Mumbai 10 days ago committed suicide by hanging in his room.

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16

With the relaxation of lockdown curbs, the Mizoram government has decided to resume class-12 board examinations from June 16, an official said. The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams will be conducted between June 16 and 18, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the official said. About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

