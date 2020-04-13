Coronavirus lockdown: UP, MP to lift some curbs this week, cautiously

In a video address, however, Adityanath said the state government would follow the Centre’s guidelines on the lockdown. (File Photo/Representational) In a video address, however, Adityanath said the state government would follow the Centre’s guidelines on the lockdown. (File Photo/Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that some sectors will restart work while following social distancing norms from April 15, and that state ministries too, will start working from the same day. A meeting of cabinet ministers was held at the CM’s residence, where these decisions were taken.

In a video address, however, Adityanath said the state government would follow the Centre’s guidelines on the lockdown.

At the cabinet meeting, responsibilities were given to 11 ministers regarding the action to be taken to restart certain sectors after April 15. “We have constituted some committees to oversee the action that will be taken after April 15. On the lockdown, the state government will completely follow the guidelines of the central government… But we are also deciding about routine services, emergency services, and are making arrangements. Under the leadership of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, a committee will be formed which will look into how construction work can be done following social distancing and lockdown norms so that labourers can get employment, for example on expressways, big construction projects…,” Adityanath said.

“Another committee under Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will work on moving the educational syllabus online. For social distancing, it is essential that we don’t reopen schools and colleges… Education must be ensured online…” he said.

In Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the lockdown will continue after April 14, but in a different form.

Procurement, rural employment guarantee scheme works, and small economic activities will be allowed in districts that have not been affected by the outbreak, he said. A high-level committee has been formed to suggest ways to improve the state’s economy.

Procurement of rabi crop will begin on April 15, following strict social distancing norms. Each day 10-12 farmers will be called to the procurement centres through text messages. Procurement will not be held in worst-hit districts like Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

In Haryana, with farmers facing the unprecedented challenge of keeping wheat at their homes, the government is considering the demand to provide gunny bags. The farmers usually take their produce directly to mandis , but the government has restricted the number of farmers who can go to the mandis to only 100 every day.

Wheat procurement will take place from April 20 to June 30 to ensure purchases in a staggered manner.

