Coronavirus lockdown: Unpreparedness is byword, buzzword of this govt, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the BJP government over its implementation of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, saying unpreparedness has become the “byword and buzzword” of the government. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said “seeking forgiveness” is fine but the need of the hour is concrete action.

Referring to the thousands of migrant workers stranded on the roads, the Congress said unpreparedness of the government which led to such a congregation may have led to a humongous increased risk of COVID-19 to this nation.

“It is not that lockdown is wrong. The real problem is that this government has created a virtue out of unpreparedness every time. Be it the demon of demonetisation, be it sudden lockdown with three or four notices after having given an idea of it four days earlier,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told the media.

Equating the Prime Minister’s sudden lockdown order to a “sultani farman”, Singhvi said “unpreparedness has become the byword and buzzword of this government.

“The fight against COVID-19 is a national challenge. It is a matter of concern that central and state administration were not fully prepared to sensitively deal with the fallout of closure of businesses and the forced movement of migrant workers following loss of work and wages,” said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

“Our response must be national and uniform not a fragmented one. Prime Minister Modi leads the national campaign and Chief Ministers are the commanders in states. Supporting their effort is a national duty,” he said.

