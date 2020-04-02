Coronavirus: Two more dead in Mumbai, one from Dharavi

Mumbai under lockdown. (Express Photo) Mumbai under lockdown. (Express Photo)

With two COVID-19 patients dying in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 19 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with the total number of cases rising to 335 across the state.

While a 56-year-old Dharavi man succumbed at Sion hospital on Wednesday, a 63-year-old man from Malvani, who had tested positive on Tuesday, died in the evening. The senior citizen, a Muslim, was creamated after the trustees of a burial ground in Malvani refused to bury the body.

The family of the deceased alleged that initially, the doctors had refused to hand over the body to the relatives on the ground that as per norms laid down by the BMC, it had to be cremated. The family went on to approach a local corporator, who convinced the doctors to hand over the body for burial. However, as the burial ground refused to bury the body, it was created at a crematorium in Kandivali.

The state on Wednesday reported 33 new cases.

Eight to 10 family members of the Dharavi resident have been put in quarantine. The Mumbai Police, along with the BMC, has sealed eight Slum Rehabilitation Authority buildings in Dharavi.

The civic body has begun contact tracing in the area.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.