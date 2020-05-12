Coronavirus lockdown: Trains back on track, states gear up

Railways shall start more services based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centres. (File Photo/Representational) Railways shall start more services based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for Covid-19 care centres. (File Photo/Representational)

Inter-state train services for regular passengers commence Tuesday. The protocol they will have to follow once they arrive at the destination states.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seems to have not yet finalised the protocol for passengers who will disembark in Mumbai on Wednesday. “So far we have not received any instructions on making arrangements for train passengers arriving in Mumbai. As per my knowledge all passengers before boarding the train go through screening at the departure stations. If screening of these passengers is required in Mumbai, then Railways can conduct it. BMC will provide necessary assistance,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC. Railways officials said passengers embarking at Mumbai on Tuesday will be screened for symptoms before they board the trains.

West Bengal

All passengers will undergo medical check outside the railway station. Medical officials will conduct thermal gun screening for body temperature, after which medical teams will conduct a thorough check-up. Food, masks and sanitisers will be provided to them. Those with no symptoms will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, and those with symptoms will be sent to quarantine centres. Government buses will carry all passengers to their homes in respective districts.

Bihar

The government has not yet announced if it will send all passengers to quarantine centres.

The state has, however, been sending all arriving migrants to quarantine centres and running random tests. CM Nitish Kumar said in a press statement on Monday that the Centre should ensure return of maximum people in a week by trains, buses and other means so that it can focus on its testing strategy.

Kerala

All passengers reaching Kerala will undergo thermal screening at the railway station. Then they will be kept in 14-day quarantine in their home districts. They will be transported there by buses and taxis with police escort.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has not officially released a protocol for disembarking passengers. However, officials said that medical screening of passengers would be done after their arrival and institutional quarantine would be arranged for those who show symptoms.

Jharkhand

For passengers arriving from red zones, samples will be taken and their testing will be a priority. Those coming from green and orange zones will be sent to home quarantine. Regarding the protocol to be followed once passengers disembark, state Transport Secretary K Ravi Kumar said that the modalities of transportation from the railway station to concerned districts will be formalised on Tuesday.

