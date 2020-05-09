Daily briefing, May 9: Alarm over migrant workers as Odisha sees spike; Lack of health workers a concern in cities

A look at the top news today, May 9, 2020. A look at the top news today, May 9, 2020.

So, how is India faring in the Covid-19 battle? While most of the big cities, including all the metros, are in the red zone, the absence of field-level health workers in urban areas is emerging as a major hurdle. Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said “it is important that we learn to live with the virus and practise behavioural changes”.

Indalal, one of the survivors of the fatal Aurangabad mishap where 16 migrant workers were killed on Friday, recalls the early morning horror as the empty train rolled onto the track. “Before I could wake up fully, it was all over,” he says.

Was the Odisha High Court right in barring migrants who tested positive from returning to the state? Concerns are rising in the state about rising cases linked to returning workers even as the Supreme Court put a stay on the interim order.

After much debate over an audio clip that suggested that the Markaz Nizamuddin head had asked Tablighi Jamaat members to flout social distancing norms, initial probe has found that the clip may have been doctored and stitched together using several audio files.

Is the LG Polymers factory near Visakhapatnam still leaking toxic gas? With 60 per cent polymerisation of the styrene vapour so far, efforts are underway to neutralise the styrene gas at the factory as well as villages where it had spread to.

To cushion the Covid-19 blow to an already-struggling financial sector, CEA Arvind Subramaniam suggests an approach to revive diseased balance sheets which had affected key sectors of the economy prior to the pandemic.

As we talk of migration, there seems to be some reverse migration also happening. As many as 1.09 lakh from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have applied on a Haryana government web portal to return to the state.

Struggling to save ailing Covid-19 patients and test enough, the United States has now moved over to saliva samples sent by people themselves to allow for broader screening for SARS-CoV2.

Meanwhile, the Income-Tax department has announced that donors contributing to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, set up to build a temple in Ayodhya, will be granted tax exemption under Section 80G from financial year 2020-21.

Here is more options for binge watching. The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming horror thriller series Betaal is out, and it looks like a zombie drama with a heavy dose of folklore. The show will release May 24.

