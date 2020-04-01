Coronavirus: Telangana limits release of info, officials deny clampdown charge

On Monday, the government first said in a release there were two new cases, Within minutes, the CMO issued another release, stating that five persons from the state died of COVID-19. (File Photo/Representational) On Monday, the government first said in a release there were two new cases, Within minutes, the CMO issued another release, stating that five persons from the state died of COVID-19. (File Photo/Representational)

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rises, the state government has limited the information being shared about the outbreak on a day-to-day basis.

Till the number of cases was around 45, the state government had been releasing daily information on the number of fresh cases, the number of people under quarantine and the steps being taken to tackle the outbreak.

However, after the number of fresh cases daily went up, the government limited the information provided. On Monday, the government first said in a release there were two new cases, Within minutes, the CMO issued another release, stating that five persons from the state died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, a late release by Health Minister Etela Rajender — but not with his official letterhead — stated 15 fresh cases had been reported in the state. Those who tested positive either attended the Tabhligi Jamaat meeting in Delhi or came in contact with those who did, said the release.

The release, however, did not provide information about the districts the dead, or those who have tested positive, belong to or their travel history.

Asked why information on the number of people who attended the jamaat and those who are showing symptoms was not released, Rajender said the data is still being compiled.

G Srinivas Rao, Chief Director of Public Health, said that information was being released only after proper verification and that is why there was some delay.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.