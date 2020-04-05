Tarn Taran man held for duping migrant labourers in Mohali

Shabba was booked under sections 406,420, 188, and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational Photo) Shabba was booked under sections 406,420, 188, and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational Photo)

THE MOHALI police detained a Taran Taran resident for allegedly duping numerous migrant labourers on the pretext of sending them to their natives places in Bihar. A case was registered and the accused was arrested from his paying guest accommodation in Kumbra village, after a video of the labourers sharing their plight went viral.

The man was identified as Sarbjeet Singh alias Shabba, a resident of Chambha Kalan in Tarn Taran district.

The police apprehended Shabba after finding that he had allegedly taken Rs 1.20 lakh from the labourers and left them near Shambu border after picking them from Panchkula. The accused is already booked in a rape case in Tarn Taran.

PCR in-charge, ASI Ajay Pathak, said that he found the video on Friday night. “We traced the migrant labourers after contacting Patiala police and then got the contact number of Shabba. He was staying in a PG in Kumbra village and we arrested him from there,” said ASI Ajay Pathak, who traced the accused.

Shabba was booked under sections 406,420, 188, and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was arrested.

