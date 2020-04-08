Centre’s cue: States want longer lockdown

Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida’s Sector 8 were taken to a quarantine facility late on Tuesday evening. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida’s Sector 8 were taken to a quarantine facility late on Tuesday evening. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With the number of COVID-19 cases in India nearing the 5,000-mark, the Centre is considering suggestions from a number of states that the restrictions in place during the 21-day national lockdown should be extended beyond the deadline of April 14, government sources said Tuesday.

“The central government is thinking on the same lines, but the Prime Minister will take a final call after considering all aspects and holding discussions with experts. We are sure that every state will follow the decision he takes,” said sources.

Meanwhile, an informal Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed measures to enable operations in the farming sector. “This is the harvest season, and the focus is on how to smoothen the process. There is already some relaxation in the movement of machines and for farm labourers. But there is lack of information on the ground…this has to be communicated properly, and states encouraged to expedite work,” said sources.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with chief ministers last week, at least seven states, including Maharashtra with the maximum number of cases (868) so far, have indicated that they would continue to have some restrictions in place after the three-week period.

The chief ministers had conveyed to the Prime Minister that they would prefer to take some steps to revive the farming and manufacturing sector. The Centre had also signalled that there could be a “staggered exit” from the lockdown while continuing curbs in areas identified as hotspots.

Government sources said there would be clarity on the situation only after April 10, once testing is stepped up and results show the outbreak’s trajectory.

“As you can clearly see, it is not as if the disease has affected the whole country — it is just 284 districts so far, not even half the country. So it is perhaps safe to say that about 60 per cent of the country can hope to see some relaxation after April 14. It cannot be business as usual. But at the same time, the stringent restrictions cannot continue indefinitely,” said sources.

Officially, though, the government has sought repeatedly to dispel speculation of the lockdown being extended. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, cited Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba’s clarification last week, denying any possibility of an extension. “It is true that states are asking for extension and all of that is being looked into. As and when a decision is taken after discussions, I will let you know,” he said.

At the same time, however, Agarwal cited a US study showing that one infected person can infect 406 others — but when in lockdown, that number is down to less than three people.

With most states in favour of stretching the curbs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had said Monday the lockdown would be lifted in his state next week, did a U-turn and called for the restrictions to be extended. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 229 cases for far.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the lockdown “will not be lifted in one go”. “We have imposed curfew in at least 40 places… we will have to lift it phase-wise,” he said. But Gehlot said 21 days was too long a period to confine people in homes. “Factories, industries… everything is shut. You can understand where we are heading economically. But we can’t take steps that endangers lives,” he said.

In Delhi, those who attended the informal GoM meeting — its fourth since March 25 — included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadanand Gowda, and Consumer Affairs, Food and PDS Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Rajnath Singh is expected to give inputs to the Prime Minister based the GoM’s discussions.

Sources said “the GoM is preparing the measures and steps to be taken, as and when the lockdown is lifted”. “It could be staggered, it could be extended — the Prime Minister will take a call on that. But we are getting ready for it, as and when it happens,” they said.

