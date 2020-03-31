Coronavirus: Rural Development ministry cites report on community kitchens in advisory

Kudumbashree, meaning ‘prosperity of family’ in Malayalam, was formed in 1997 as a three-tier community network aimed at empowering women (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma) Kudumbashree, meaning ‘prosperity of family’ in Malayalam, was formed in 1997 as a three-tier community network aimed at empowering women (Express Photo by Vishnu Varma)

The Union Rural Development Ministry has cited an Indian Express report on community kitchens in Kerala being powered by a network of women self-help groups as part of its advisory to states and union territories on tackling the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The March 27 report had thrown light on the role of Kudumbashree, Kerala’s 23-year-old network of women self-help groups, in running community kitchens at the local level to feed migrant workers, homeless persons, those in the unorganised sector, and destitute families during the 21-day national lockdown.

The article underlined how several groups of Kudumbashree women, having years of catering experience, were joining hands with local governments to run the community kitchens.

The Rural Development Ministry cited the article as part of a recent advisory to states and Union Territories, listing out activities the rural livelihood missions in each state (SLRMs) could undertake to reduce difficulties faced by the disadvantaged sections of the society during the lockdown.

The SLRMs should extend support in “cooking and distribution of meals for the needy etc through groups that already have the existing infrastructure and expertise. This would include running community kitchens in collaboration with state and district administrations. As is already being done in Kerala through community institutions. (A copy of the article in this regard is attached),” the advisory noted, referring to the Indian Express report.

