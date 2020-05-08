Coronavirus not deadly, Centre must allay fears over it: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media via video-conference on Friday. (Screengrab) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media via video-conference on Friday. (Screengrab)

The novel coronavirus is not a deadly disease and the government must alleviate the fears associated with it as part of measures to lift the nationwide lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

While addressing reporters via video-conference on the observations made by the party’s internal committee, Gandhi said, “The lockdown doesn’t mean switching on and off the key. It requires a psychological change The opening itself is a transition.”

Further explaining the same, he said, “The disease is dangerous for a few categories of people. It is dangerous for old people, for those who have diabetes, hypertension etc. But other than that, it is not a dangerous disease. So we have to make a psychological change in the mind of the people. Currently, people are very scared. The government, if it wants to open up, will have to turn this fear into a sense of confidence.”

Gandhi, who has been holding constant talks with public intellectuals on the virus pandemic and its subsequent repercussions, also highlighted the need to “reduce the pain of the migrant labourers”.

“If you are on daily wages, you don’t have a choice but you (the government) have to give them a choice. A conversation between states have to take place with empathy towards migrants and the Centre has to oversee them. The pain has to be reduced,” he told reporters.

“We are in a state of emergency. The idea that we can let our job creators drown is not feasible. We have to build a wall for them so that they can fight what is coming. We have to build a financial support from them,” he added.

The Congress leader also sought transparency over the Centre’s strategy to reopen the country as well the economy.

“We need to understand how they plan to open the lockdown and what will be the criteria for it. Migrants need support and money now, and today. Micro, small and medium enterprises need help immediately, not tomorrow,” he said while referring to the Aurangabad train mishap in which 16 migrant workers lost their lives.

Gandhi also said the government must take quick measures or “job losses will turn into a tsunami”.

Reiterating the need for decentralization of power, Gandhi said, “Our chief ministers are complaining that the coronavirus zones are being decided by the Centre. This should be done by local governments.”

“The Centre must immediately transfer Rs 65,000 crore into the bank accounts of poor and migrant population to give them financial support in these difficult times. There has to be a conversation between states and Centre to oversee this,” he said.

