Punjab prods state govt employees to take voluntary cut on 3 months pay

The sub-committee will meet again in a day or two to further discuss measures to generate more revenue and cut down expenses across departments. (File) The sub-committee will meet again in a day or two to further discuss measures to generate more revenue and cut down expenses across departments. (File)

With the state staring at revenue loss to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore in the current financial year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Thursday appealed to government employees to volunteer a part of their three months salary to the CM’s Relief Fund.

A government statement said, “On the directives of the Chief Minister, who was not in favour of imposing any salary cut on employees, Chief Secretary issued an appeal asking ‘all government employees, and all employees of PSUs, local bodies, boards and corporations, to volunteer to contribute their pay and allowance to the government mission to combat COVID-19’.”

The Chief Secretary suggested that “grade A& B employees should contribute 30 per cent, grade C should contribute 20 per cent and grade D should contribute 10 per cent of their monthly emoluments for April, May and June 2020 to the CM’s Relief Fund to strengthen the government’s efforts to deal with the deadly pandemic and the huge losses resulting from the current crisis”.

Clear pending dues first: Employees’ outfit

Punjab Government Employees Organisation, however, said they government staffers would not volunteer to contribute part of their salaries to CM’s Relief Fund.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, president of the organisation, said: “We have already announced donating our one day salary to the CM’s Relief Fund. We did this despite many employees opposing it. The government owes us arrears towards DA between Rs 50,000 to 1.75 lakh for class B, C and D employees. Also, our 15 per cent DA is also pending. We can contribute salaries as asked by the CS if they clear our pending dues.”

Khaira also said that the thinking behind not paying the contribution to relief fund was that the employees did not have faith in the government. “Many of us are of the opinion that we should rather donate to social organisations who are at the forefront in helping the poor. Also, we have many frontline workers among us who have not been given PPE kits, masks and gloves. The government is not providing them anything. We are thinking instead of taking a salary cut, we should procure all these materials ourselves and provide it to the frontline staff.”

Ministers not to take salary for 3 months

All Punjab Ministers have decided not to take their salaries for the next three months. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Finance Sub-Committee, which was constituted recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take stock of the fiscal implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown/curfew triggered by it, and find ways of generating review to compensate for the losses and meet the costs resulting from the current crisis.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal informed the meeting that of the Rs 88,000 crore revenue receipts estimated to be raised by the state for FY 2020-2021, only Rs 66,000 crore would now be generated in the light of the curfew/lockdown, which had brought all business, tax receipts etc to a standstill and also resulting in lower GST collections.

Manpreet said that with all manufacturing/production almost completely shut, and no taxes/duties forthcoming on account of transport/excise/stamp duty etc, the state was set to lose out on Rs 22,000 crore against revenue receipts. He said with GST collections to be much lower during the year and with the Centre yet to clear a significant amount of the state’s pending GST arrears, things will continue to worsen in the coming months, he warned. The state is also yet to receive any special financial package towards COVID relief from the Centre, he pointed out.

The sub-committee will meet again in a day or two to further discuss measures to generate more revenue and cut down expenses across departments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd