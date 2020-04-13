Provide counselling to migrants: Centre to states

With the lockdown set to be extended for two more weeks and angry migrant workers resorting to violent agitations, the Centre has asked states to provide them with psychological counselling.

Reminding the states about the Supreme Court’s directions, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a letter that they are supposed to take care of the medical and psychological needs of the migrant workers along with food and shelter requirements.

“The court directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps/shelters across the country. Further, trained counsellors and/ or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the relief camps/ shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through,” the letter said.

Only recently, migrant workers in Surat went on a rampage after running out of money, and demanded to be sent home.

“The court also observed that the anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities, and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner. Further, the State Governments/ UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants,” the letter said.

According to the MHA, its communication also reiterates similar directions laid out in a Health Ministry letter to states and Union Territories.

