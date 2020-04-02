Poultry farms run in losses as black marketing of eggs begins

The letter was addressed to DC Panchkula along with the Chief Minister of Haryana and Minister for Animal Husbandry Haryana. (File) The letter was addressed to DC Panchkula along with the Chief Minister of Haryana and Minister for Animal Husbandry Haryana. (File)

IN A letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, poultry farmers in Haryana have requested for ‘relief against prevailing losses due to lockdown.’

Head of Haryana Poultry Farmers Association, Darshan Kumar said, supply has been hit despite the permission granted by Haryana authorities. “We used to send eggs from Raipurrani and Barwala to Assam, Bihar, UP, Bengal. But since our business remained closed for more than ten days, restoring the supply chain has become difficult. We have also suffered huge losses,” he said.

The letter was addressed to DC Panchkula along with the Chief Minister of Haryana and Minister for Animal Husbandry Haryana. It read, “As ours is a livestock industry and we can’t shut it down overnight, birds do require feed on daily basis and will daily lay eggs which also don’t have shelf life of more than 20 days, so we have to market it within stipulated time otherwise it will get stale and disposing of the eggs will itself be a great problem.”

Darshan said, the state’s 10 day loss amounts to crores. He also claimed, black marketing of eggs had begun. “Earlier we used to sell a single egg at Rs 4, which has now come down to Rs 1.5. These eggs, being bought for nothing, are being sold for Rs 5- 10 depending on packaging. We are suffering huge losses, while the population is being duped.”

The Government of India issued a number of advisories to state governments that the business of livestock should not be affected due to the lockdown. But according to Darshan, the ground realities are different. “We are not being able to get the raw materials needed to feed our poultry farms due to check posts of different states. In some states feed processing plants are not allowed to work. We used to bring marble powder and marble chips from Rajasthan, but their government is not allowing to run the units where this material is being made. There are number of other problems as well,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd