Coronavirus lockdown: Portal launched for stranded foreigners in India

A flight evacuating foreign nationals, mostly from European countries, took off from Kolkata Airport Tuesday morning. The Air India flight was scheduled to leave for Frankfurt after a brief stop in Delhi. (Express photo by Partha Paul) A flight evacuating foreign nationals, mostly from European countries, took off from Kolkata Airport Tuesday morning. The Air India flight was scheduled to leave for Frankfurt after a brief stop in Delhi. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Aiming to offer support to thousands of foreign tourists stranded in India post the grounding of international flights, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a portal to disseminate information about services that can be availed by them in any part of the country.

The portal — strandedinindia.com — aims to act as a support network that has information on the Ministry of External Affairs control centres and state-based/regional tourism support infrastructure, the Tourism ministry said in a statement.

The website lists the COVID-19 helpline numbers for tourists besides the tourist helpline numbers 1363 or 1800111363. However, for specific queries, it has a form seeking individual details.

On March 19, the DCGA had issued an advisory stating that no international commercial passenger flights will operate here from March 23 to March 29. The advisory was later extended and all international flight operations remain suspended till April 14. The government recently announced visa extensions for stranded foreigners till flight operations resume.

Sources said the government is also concerned about the whereabouts of several foreign tourists who came to India days before a ban on visiting foreign nationals on March 13. Some of them had arrived from high-risk countries such as Iran, Italy, France, Japan and South Korea.

“The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the wellbeing of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries,” said a ministry spokesperson, adding that the portal has “comprehensive information on COVID-19 helpline numbers or call centres that the foreign tourists can reach out to for help”.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.