Police register 20 FIRs after drones track curfew violators

THE DISTRICT police registered as many as 20 FIRs after the violators were traced by drones. The district police and deputed drones to keep an eye on the violators. In the last 11 days, the district police has registered 213 FIRs for traffic violations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that total 78 FIRs were registered on Friday and 20 FIRs were registered on Friday after drones found that people were violating the traffic guidelines.

The SSP added that the drones will keep an eye on the people who come out on roads and roam in the parking lots and parks without any work.

A control room was also set up at the SSP’s office, from where he has been monitoring all developments related to the curfew.

The SSP added that all the SHOs had been directed to take legal action against people who were violating the curfew guidelines.

