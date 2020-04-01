PM Modi speaks to Emmanuel Macron; experts from India, France to share virus info

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and they agreed that the expert teams of both countries would “actively share information on measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and research on treatment and vaccines”.

The leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the crisis, and underlined the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the MEA, Macron “strongly agreed” with Modi’s view that the COVID-19 crisis is a “turning point in modern history”, and offers the world an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation.

Modi had emphasised on the human-centric concept of globalisation during his intervention at the G-20 leaders’ virtual summit, the MEA said.

The two leaders underlined the “importance of not losing sight of other global concerns like Climate Change, which impact humanity as a whole. They also stressed the need to devote special attention to the needs of less developed countries, including those in Africa, during the present crisis”, the statement said.

Macron “warmly welcomed” Modi’s suggestion that the practice of yoga offers a convenient means of ensuring mental and physical well-being for people confined to their homes by the pandemic, the MEA said. “Both leaders agreed that the India-France partnership could contribute to advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times,” the statement said.

Last week, on March 26, Modi had spoken to UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders had exchanged information and views on the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, as well as the steps being taken by their governments. They had agreed that the next few weeks would be crucial to control the spread of the virus, and required concerted and coordinated efforts by all countries.

The UAE’s Crown Prince had assured Modi about the welfare of the over two million Indians living in UAE and contributing to its economy. Modi thanked the Crown Prince for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation.

On March 26, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani.

The two leaders had also discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic impact.

Both leaders had expressed hope that the efforts and the measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease by all affected countries, would yield early and positive results.

Modi had thanked Sheikh Tamim for his personal attention to the welfare of the Indian nationals living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present situation.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.