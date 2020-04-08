Plea on state of migrant workers: SC says it doesn’t want to interfere in govt decisions

The bench pointed out that according to the government, all those accommodated in the shelters were being provided with food. (File Photo/Representational) The bench pointed out that according to the government, all those accommodated in the shelters were being provided with food. (File Photo/Representational)

HEARING A petition concerning migrant workers hit by the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it did not want to interfere in government decisions for the next 10-15 days.

Heading a three-judge bench, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde made the remarks while hearing the plea by activist Harsh Mander.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan said about four lakh migrant workers, who had started walking to their homes after the lockdown, were lodged in shelter homes, making a mockery of social distancing. He urged the court to allow these workers to return to their homes and to direct payment of wages to them, saying that many did not have money to send home.

The bench pointed out that according to the government, all those accommodated in the shelters were being provided with food.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government is on the job and is looking into complaints received.

The CJI pointed out that the petitioners were saying that in some shelters, the food is inedible and added that this is not something the court could monitor.

The court, however, observed that it will ask the government to put in place a helpline for complaints.

