Coronavirus lockdown: Pinarayi urges PM Modi to help bring back stranded expatriates

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state wants to bring back people from the state who are stranded abroad following the international travel ban in view of the pandemic and urged the Union government to prepare a rehabilitation package for expatriates who have lost jobs.

After a review meeting on Monday, Vijayan said the issue has been brought to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention, and that a letter was sent to him on Monday, urging him to send special aircraft to bring those expatriates back.

Vijayan said, “What worries us most is the problem of expatriates (stranded) in other countries. We want to bring them back home at the earliest…”

He said scores of people are stranded abroad following the travel ban, as are many people who were visiting another country. Without any income, survival has become difficult for these people, he said.

Vijayan said the state wants to bring them back after following the international health protocol. The state, he said, is ready to look after the testing and quarantine of people who are brought back. In the present condition, he said, the Prime Minister has been told that an intervention for the expatriates is inevitable.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.