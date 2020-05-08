Parliament to consider virtual meetings for House panels

After a meeting between Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the former’s residence, they directed secretaries general of both Houses to examine the pros and cons of such a process. (File Photo) After a meeting between Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the former’s residence, they directed secretaries general of both Houses to examine the pros and cons of such a process. (File Photo)

PRESIDING OFFICERS of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday decided to explore the possibility of holding parliamentary panel meetings via video-conferencing, even as the Opposition has been pushing for organising these meetings on virtual platforms.

There are indications that it could take longer to restore normalcy and lift travel restrictions, and the “next viable option” could be considered “because the meetings cannot be put off indefinitely”, sources said.

After a meeting between Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the former’s residence, they directed secretaries general of both Houses to examine the pros and cons of such a process. “The report of the two top officials of Parliament will form the basis for a considered decision by both the Presiding Officers in the matter,” an official note released after the meeting said.

“They felt that if the situation does not allow regular conventional meetings of the Committees in the near future, alternative means of enabling such meetings may be explored,” it said.

According to a source, with the number of COVID-cases crossing 52,000, restrictions on travel and gatherings could continue for a few more months. “Without air travel, MPs will not be able to attend meetings. Once air traffic opens up, meetings can be held while following social distancing norms,” said the source.

Earlier, Congress leaders Anand Sharma, who heads the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, and IT Committee chairman Shashi Tharoor had written to Naidu and Birla, respectively, seeking permission to convene the meetings.

The parliamentary panels, which study and deliberate on Bills and budgets of all the ministries, have not been functioning due to the lockdown since March 24. The secretariats of both Houses were not in favour of holding virtual meetings, citing the confidentiality clause.

Sources said both the presiding officers were advised that video-conferencing could not be possible as committee meetings are strictly in-camera events.

