Panchkula residents also dealing with sirens ringing through the night

AMID THE COVID-19 scare and the subsequent police watch during the on-going lockdown, as complaints of increased anxiety and paranoia are pouring in at hospitals, residents of Haryana’s Panchkula are facing a peculiar problem with police siren ringing throughout the night, causing issues related to disturbed sleep patterns, irritation and insomnia.

While the administration claims that ringing of police siren is necessary to alert people of police presence to ensure that they do not gather or venture outside their homes, the residents of the city, especially the old and the sick, find no need for the sirens to go off all through the night.

President of the city’s Resident Welfare Association, 74-year-old SK Naiyyar says, “These sirens give us a feeling of war times and emergency period. People, especially the sick and old, are getting anxious due to these. We understand that the police uses them to keep people inside their houses, but nobody really is going out at three in the morning. The sudden jolt caused by the loud noise, while we are sleeping, is definitely not good.”

According to operators at the PCR, several calls have been received about the police sirens and residents have asked them if large number of police personnel were deployed in the area because of an untoward incident.

Clinical psychiatrist at Civil Hospital, Dr Anu Bansal says, “There is a definite increase in mental health issues of people amid the lockdown. Such noises so late at night are definitely harmful for the mental health of people.”

