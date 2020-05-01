Nodal officers, web portal to help stranded workers cross borders

Migrant workers from Vadodara head back home to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 25. (File) Migrant workers from Vadodara head back home to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 25. (File)

A day after the Centre’s announcement to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, Gujarat government appointed 16 nodal officers to coordinate with their counterparts from other states and Union territories to facilitate smooth movement of people across borders.

At the same time, the state government has also made certain clarifications and provisions regarding movement of the people coming in or going outside Gujarat like online registration for the same through a web portal.

Gujarat government appointed 16 nodal officers – eight IAS and eight IPS officers – through an order on April 29. The order said that it will facilitate movement of students, tourists, pilgrims, professionals, industrial workers who are either stranded due to the lockdown or have expressed desire to go back to their native states across state borders.

According to the order, the officers have been given responsibility as per eight separate groups for states like Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Haryana, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, North Eastern states, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The IAS officers appointed as the nodal officers are M Thennarasan, Anupam Anand, Lochan Sehra, Roopwant Singh, Rajesh Manjhu, Harshad Patel, P Bharathi, and Rakesh Shankar.

And the IPS officers roped in for the task are Nirja Gotru Rao, K K Ojha, Vinod Mall, Anil Pratham, Archana Shivhare, Wabang Jamir, V Chandra-shekhar and Hasmukh Patel.

The order further said, “The officers will coordinate with their counterparts from other states and will guide the district administration in movement

of persons. District administration, officials of Labour & Employment Department, Industries & Mines Department, Home Department, Ports & Transport Department /GSRTC shall provide necessary support in movement facilitation under guidance of these nodal officers…”

Dhananjay Dwivedi, another IAS officer, has been appointed as state nodal officer to guide the 16 IAS/IPS nodal officers.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, on Thursday made certain clarifications regarding the modalities for the outward/inward movement of people.

Asking people to be patient, Kumar said that the entire procedure of people’s movement will be carried out in a phased manner and, as per an estimate; it is likely to be over in 10-15 days. He added that those who wish to move out will have to register themselves with the district concerned collector through a web portal, which was likely to be ready by Thursday night.

“There is a condition that only those who do not have any symptoms (of illness) will be given permission to go out. Only those who are completely healthy will be allowed to go out,” Kumar said.

He also said that people, who want to move in a group or individually, will have to arrange vehicle on their own and details of the vehicle will have to be given in the online registration.

Kumar said that the nodal officers appointed by the state government will fix all the arrangements for the movement of the people across state borders.

An official release late Thursday also said that those who want to move out in private or light commercial vehicles will be given permission immediately. Whereas, those who want to move in big vehicles and in big numbers will be allowed after necessary discussion between nodal officers of the state governments concerned.

