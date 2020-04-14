Coronavirus lockdown: No green signal for trains to restart yet

Last week, discussions also took place on how to ensure services with health protocols in place. (File Photo/Representational) Last week, discussions also took place on how to ensure services with health protocols in place. (File Photo/Representational)

WITH HOURS to go for the Prime Minister’s address and the last day of the coronavirus lockdown, the Railways has not received the green signal to resume services from the day after.

Over the last week, a number of states asked the Centre to extend the lockdown till the month-end to contain COVID-19. Given the situation, sources said, the national transporter has readied paperwork to cancel all trains scheduled from April 15.

Sources said resumption of services was not discussed during high-level meetings at the Rail Ministry. Rail field units indicated that there was no signal from the Railway Board to prepare for even a skeletal service.

Sources said plans for a truncated service for those stranded in big cities, mostly migrant workers, have been on the drawing board for a while. Last week, discussions also took place on how to ensure services with health protocols in place.

“We are ready to run trains, even at a moment’s notice. If trains have to be cancelled again from Wednesday, the Ministry must issue a notification,” said sources.

